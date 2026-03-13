South Jersey Wrestler Sets All-Time State Wins Record

Senior Chase Hansen of Lower Cape May added his name to the New Jersey wrestling record book Thursday night, becoming the state’s all-time wins leader during the NJSIAA State Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Hansen, ranked No. 19 at 138-pounds in the current High School On SI national rankings, recorded the 176th victory of his career with a hard-fought 4–2 decision over Pingry’s Jack Abramson in the 138-pound pre-quarterfinal round, moving past former Bound Brook standout Andrew Campolattano for the most wins in state history. The achievement capped one of the most consistent and decorated careers produced by a South Jersey wrestler.

But even as he stood alone atop the record list, Hansen’s focus remained on a different prize still within reach.

“I kind of wasn’t thinking about it,” Hansen told nj.com. “I’m here in Boardwalk Hall, and I just want to be on top of the podium. It wasn’t really a thought during my match, but now it feels pretty good. I have the most wins, and I don’t have a state title yet. I really only have that one goal in mind, and the wins will come along with the title.”

A Career Built on Consistency

Hansen’s record-setting victory was the culmination of four seasons of steady excellence for the Cape May County program. Over his career, he has captured four district titles and four region championships while establishing himself as one of the most dependable and consistent wrestlers in the state.

His success has also translated on the biggest stage. Hansen entered this year’s state tournament as a three-time state medalist, finishing seventh as a freshman, third as a sophomore and fourth last season. Despite those podium appearances, the elusive state championship has remained just out of reach.

The Rider University commit has steadily climbed the standings each year while compiling wins at a historic pace. His relentless schedule, durability and ability to consistently advance deep into tournaments are what allowed him to surpass Campolattano’s long-standing mark.

Campolattano, who won four state championships for Bound Brook, in a career that spanned from 2007-2011, before continuing his career at Ohio State, had long been synonymous with the state’s wins record.

Record Didn’t Come Easy

Hansen’s record-breaking victory itself reflected the grit that has defined his career.

Abramson pushed the match into tense territory late in the third period. After trailing 1–0, Abramson reversed Hansen with just over a minute remaining to take a 2–1 lead and briefly seize control of the match.

The momentum shifted again moments later when Abramson was called for locked hands, tying the bout and giving Hansen new life. With the clock winding down, Hansen capitalized, scoring a reversal with 28 seconds left before riding out the final seconds to secure the 4–2 win and the historic milestone.

Another Hurdle Awaits

Despite his record, Hansen’s path to the state title remains challenging.

He advanced to face Caldwell’s Solomon Soriente in the quarterfinals, a round that has proven to be a stumbling block throughout his career. Hansen entered the matchup 0–3 in quarterfinal bouts at the state tournament, making the next step in his postseason journey one of the most significant of his career.

Earlier in the season, Hansen defeated Soriente 4–0, but postseason matchups inside Boardwalk Hall often take on a different intensity.

For Hansen, the moment represented both a monumental accomplishmmen and a reminder of the unfinished business still in front of him. While the wins record secures his place in New Jersey wrestling history, the ultimate goal remains standing atop the podium in Atlantic City.

If Hansen can clear the quarterfinal hurdle and continue his run through the bracket, the record-setting season could end with the coveted state championship, the one achievement that has eluded him throughout an otherwise remarkable career.