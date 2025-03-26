National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Moorhead Spuds or Valley City Hi-Liners
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) or the No. 13-seeded Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or Goodrich Martians (Michigan).
The Spuds beat the Yuma Criminals (Arizona) in Round 1, while the Hi-Liners eliminated the Bonanza Antlers (Oregon) in a close battle.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
5. Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota)
Moorhead’s teams have been called the Spuds for over 100 years. The name started being used in the late 1910s or early 1920s, inspired by at least one Moorhead school’s site atop a former potato field. The school's mascot is a big smiling potato named Spuddy.
13. Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota)
Valley City High School has been the Hi-Liners since 1926, in honor of the Hi-Line Bridge built in 1908. The bridge is 3,096 feet long and rises 160 feet above the Sheyenne River.
