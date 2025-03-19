High school mascot NCAA Tournament-style bracket: First-round matchups, links
Brackets are frantically filling up across the country for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
If you're looking for a fun alternative where you won't lose any money, check out High School On SI's 2025 national high school mascot bracket.
The 68-team field has already been trimmed to 64 after the Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) won the play-in round.
Vote for your favorite mascots from the links below to decide who advances to the second round.
National high school mascot bracket first-round matchups
(1) Hesston Swathers (Kansas) vs. (16) Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(8) Goodrich Martians (Michigan) vs. (9) Aurora Greenmen (Ohio)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(5) Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) vs. (12) Yuma Criminals (Arizona)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(4) Bonanza Antlers (Oregon) vs. (13) Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(6) Sulphur Golden Tors (Louisiana) vs. (11) Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(3) Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) vs. (14) Nome-Beltz Nanooks (Alaska)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(7) Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) vs. (10) Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(2) Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) vs. (15) Bishop England Battling Bishops (South Carolina)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(1) East Union Urchins (Mississippi) vs. (16) Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers (Wyoming)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(8) Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada) vs. (9) Colorado Rocky Mountain Oysters
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(5) Hill City Ringnecks (Kansas) vs. (12) Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(4) Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) vs. (13) Keene Blackbirds (New Hampshire)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(6) William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) vs. (11) Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(3) Spanish Fort Toros (Alabama) vs. (14) Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies (Vermont)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(7) Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) vs. (10) Somers Tuskers (New York)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(2) Westminster Martlets (Connecticut) vs. (15) Annandale Atom (Virginia)
Poll ends Monday, March 24
(1) Key Obezags (Maryland) vs. (16) Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(8) Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) vs. (9) Columbia Hickman Kewpies (Missouri)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(5) Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) vs. (12) Caesar Rodney Riders (Delaware)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(4) Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas) vs. (13) Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(6) Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) vs. (11) Clarkston Bantams (Washington)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(3) Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland) vs. (14) Cobden Appleknockers (Illinois)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(7) Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) vs. (10) Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(2) Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars (Connecticut) vs. (15) Hutto Hippos (Texas)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(1) Inman Teutons (Kansas) vs. (16) Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(8) Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma) vs. (9) Sun Valley Community Cutthroat (Idaho)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(5) Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut) vs. (12) Carbon Dinos (Utah)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(4) Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) vs. (13) Key West Conchs (Florida)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(6) Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) vs. (11) Anaconda Copperheads (Montana)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(3) Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) vs. (14) Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(7) Salem Witches (Massachusetts) vs. (10) Prescott Curley Wolves (Arkansas)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
(2) International High School at Largo Sea Turtles (Maryland) vs. (15) Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia)
Poll ends Tuesday, March 25
