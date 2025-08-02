Top 25 Minnesota high school football preseason rankings
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has the first edition of the top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings.
Each week, High School On SI will publish an all-classification top 25 rankings. The season begins on August 28.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football preseason rankings
1. Maple Grove
Next game: Aug. 28 at Stillwater
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove’s loss to graduation is the state of North Dakota’s gain. The Crimson graduated four key seniors last year that guided Maple Grove to its second state title in the last three years, as well as a 13-0 record. RB Charles Langama (North Dakota, OL Michael Wagner (North Dakota), WR Dylan Vokal (North Dakota State) and LB Jacob Wrbanek (North Dakota State) are all headed to the Peace Garden State after posting AP all-state seasons.
A reason to continue to believe in the Crimson is head coach Adam Spurrell. He’s been with the program for two decades and thrived in his debut season as the head man in 2024. Spurrell’s carried the torch passed to him by 13-year head coach Matt Lombardi, who led Maple Grove to a state title in 2022. Maple Grove returns continuity at quarterback in 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior Kaden Harney, a South Dakota State commit.
He threw for more than 1,500 yards at a near 60% completion rate and 16/7 touchdown to interception ratio. Senior 6-foot, 170-pound DB Brayden Dozier is committed to North Dakota State and senior 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL Matthew Perusse fields high FCS and low D-I offers. Senior RB Patrick Wright is a state-caliber high jumper and ran for nearly 700 yards in a backup role.
2. Minnetonka
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. East Ridge
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka was close to making it three Prep Bowl championships in the last 20 years. The Skippers are coming off a 10-3 season in which they fell 28-21 in the Class 6A title game to Maple Grove (13-0). Head coach Mark Esch has a team capable of getting back to U.S. Bank Stadium.
It all starts with dual-threat senior QB Caleb Francois, who’s committed to Iowa State as a running back. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller led Minnetonka to a Metro West district title with over 1,500 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns to go with over 800 yards passing.
Minnetonka does have some rebuilding to do with a handful of their 33 graduating seniors moving on to the next level, including 5-foot-11, 188-pound LB Dylan Hudgens, who went D-I At South Dakota. The Skippers have a tough schedule, but they’re used to it. Last year, they picked up big-time wins over Edina (8-3) and Shakopee (10-2).
3. Edina
Next game: Aug. 28 at Hopkins
Ranking rationale: Edina doesn’t have the reputation as a football school, but all of a sudden, the Hornets are vying for their third straight state tournament appearance in 2025. They’re coming off an 8-3 season against a loaded schedule and a Class 6A state quarterfinals appearance. Talented multi-sport athlete Mason West has a lot to do with it.
His calling card is hockey (he was drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft by Chicago), but West loves the gridiron enough to stick it out for his senior season with the Hornets. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound athlete could’ve played at the next level at this sport. He’s a 3-star football prospect who had Power 4 offers. West completed nearly 75% of his passes in 2024 for over 2,500 yards and a gaudy 37/4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The roster around West will look a little different after the departure of 34 seniors. His top two targets are gone, including Cal commit WR Meyer Swinney. A big-time returner is 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior DE/TE Sawyer Jezierski, an Iowa commit who had a bevy of D-I offers.
Edina may have the best aerial attack in the state, but it brings back 1,00-yard rusher, 6-foot, 215-pound senior Chase Bjorgaard. Top tackler, 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior LB Evan Gilder, is also among the key returners. The program is in great hands under fifth-year head coach Jason Potts.
4. Shakopee
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 16 Eagan
Ranking rationale: Shakopee is one of the better programs in the state to have never won a Prep Bowl. The Sabers were a contender last year, finishing 10-2 and advancing to the Class 6A semifinals. Head coach Ray Betton has this program humming with four state tournament appearances since 2019.
A reason for optimism to keep this success going is within the family. Junior 6-foot-3, 200-pound DB/LB Blake Betton is one of the top prospects in Minnesota for the class of 2027. He already fields offers from several Big Ten and D-I programs. Shakopee also returns dual-threat senior 6-foot, 174-pound QB Judah Forsberg.
A reason Shakopee isn’t higher up in the preseason Power 25 is the gaping hole left in its backfield. The Sabers graduated each part of a three-headed monster that combined for over 2,000 yards. T.J. Clark had nearly 1,500 of them.
5. Moorhead
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. Rogers
Ranking rationale: Even with the jump up to Class 6A, Moorhead expects to keep up its winning ways. Last year in 5A, the Spuds went undefeated in the regular season before falling to eventual state runner-up Alexandria (10-3) in the section championship. A big reason Moorhead improved from 5-5 in 2023 to 9-1 was the development of Jett Feeney.
After posting a solid debut starting at quarterback as a freshman (67.3%, 2,385 yards, 29 TD, 10 INT), he took a leap in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect is already drawing D-I interest after throwing for 3,321 yards on 71.5% accuracy with 48 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Spuds averaged nearly 50 points a night.
Head coach Kevin Feeney’s program could be a problem for opponents beyond 2025 with several top contributors being juniors. Running back Taye Reich has offers from Kansas State and Minnesota, among others after accruing 600 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The team’s top receiver also returns in 6-foot, 170-pound David Mack, who hauled in 18 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards. Reign Battle, the team’s top tackler and one of its top receivers, is notable among the 21 seniors who graduated.
The cupboard is far from bare as Moorhead is thrown into the deep end as far as districts go. The Spuds are in the Metro West district with defending 6A champ No. 1 Maple Grove (13-0), No. 2 Minnetonka (10-3), No. 3 Edina (8-3), No. 6 Eden Prairie (6-4), No. 19 Wayzata (4-5) and one of the top unranked squads, St. Michael-Albertville (4-6).
6. Eden Prairie
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 13 Anoka
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie comes into 2025 looking to get the bad taste out of its mouth from a tough 34-0 loss to eventual Class 6A champion Maple Grove (13-0) in the state quarterfinals. The Eagles finished with a 6-4 record and fourth straight state appearance. It’s been seven years since their last state title, which is the longest drought the program’s experienced since winning its first of 12 titles in 1996 under legendary head coach Mike Grant.
While EP will be new at quarterback and has to replace skill position stars like RB Elijah Rumph, who’s now at Western Kentucky, they look strong in the trenches. Defensive line stands out with 6-foot-3, 195-pound freshman Jayden Bates, who already earned an offer from P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Senior leadership comes in the form of 6-foot-4, 250-pound DL Gavin Walden, who has a slew of smaller D-I offers to his name.
Multiple talented offensive linemen are also back in the fold. This looks like another prototypical team capable of wearing down opponents and built to thrive in the Minnesota cold.
7. Forest Lake
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 15 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: One program that looks capable of climbing into a higher echelon in 2025 is Forest Lake. The Rangers lacked a signature win last season, but they rode a stingy defense to a 7-3 record with no losses to sub-.500 foes.
The tip of the spear for head coach Brad Beeskow’s team is senior 6-foot-3, 255-pound DL Howie Johnson. The future Golden Gopher led the team with 87 total tackles, 32 TFL and four sacks. Johnson is widely considered a top-three recruit in the state for the class of 2026. Forest Lake also returns 1,00-yard rusher, junior 5-foot-9, 180-pound Mack Jurkovich.
If senior 6-foot-1, 185-pound QB Connor Johnson (1,003 yards, 62.9% completion, 10 TD, 9 INT) can make strides, watch out. He gets his top two receivers and top three rushers back, which should help immensely.
8. Chanhassen
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 22 Alexandria
Ranking rationale: Given the amount of roster turnover from its undefeated and Class 5A championship team, a young Chanhassen squad did fairly well to go 8-4 en route to a state semifinals berth. Head coach Cullen Nelson brings back a lot of key pieces in 2025.
Per 247 Sports, the Storm claim two of the top seven recruits in Minnesota for the class of 2026. Senior 6-foot-5, 280-pound OL Owen Linder is committed to Iowa and 6-foot-5 220-pound TE Kade Bush is off to Arkansas. Senior 6-foot-6, 220-pound QB Nathan Ramler impressed in his debut season, completing more than 60% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and a healthy 23/6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Chanhassen’s lead rusher, senior 5-foot-11, 185-pound Coleman Zielinski is back after eclipsing 900 yards.
So is the team’s top receiver, senior 6-foot, 165-pound WR James Kopfman, after hauling in over 800 yards. Most of the Storm’s losses to graduation came on the defensive side. It may not matter if Linder and Bush get reps on ‘D’ and the offense piles up the points. Chanhassen is the highest-ranked Class 5A squad in the preseason Power 25.
9. Lakeville North
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 14 Blaine
Ranking rationale: After the program hit a bit of a lull at the beginning of the decade, the Panthers are back to their winning tradition. Lakeville North has made back-to-back Class 6A state tournaments. It’s hungry to advance further after consecutive quarterfinal exits.
Head coach Brian Vossen’s squad graduated 26 players from 2024. Not a huge number at the big school level, but several of those were key pieces. Quarterback Riley Grossman is now at Minnesota-Duluth and will be joined there by DL Blake Krause. A 1,500-yard rusher in Sam Ripplinger also graduated. The defense, which held foes to 18.2 points per game, looks to be the strength of the team with several returners back.
Junior 5-foot-9, 175-pound DB Gavin Casey was the second leading tackler in 2024. Senior 6-foot, 265-pound OL/DT Carter Crawford is netting D-II offers. Senior K/P Drew Kolander has one of the best legs in the state and is headed to Gustavus Adolphus for football and basketball.
10. Elk River
Next game: Aug. 28 at Bemidji
Ranking rationale: Two Class 5A Prep Bowl titles in the last three years cement Elk River as one of the premier programs in the state. The Elks return several key pieces from a team that went 12-1 and averaged a whopping 44.8 points per game. Junior 5-foot-10, 175-pound RB/OLB Carsyn Kleffman was the team’s top tackler as an underclassman with 88 total tackles and 15 TFL. He also ran for nearly 1,000 yards and will help lead head coach Steve Hamilton’s vaunted rushing attack once again, particularly with the graduation of 1,500-yard speedster Brecken Keoraj and another 1,000-yard rusher in Gavin Schmidt.
Senior 5-foot-11, 170-pound QB Levi Harris is also back after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
11. Lakeville South
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. No. 12 Mounds View
Ranking rationale: You know a program’s reached a high stratosphere when six wins is the low water mark in recent memory. Lakeville South finished last season at 6-4, its fewest wins since going 6-6 in 2018. Head coach Ben Burk’s program has flummoxed opponents with its Power-T offense for a while now, leading to undefeated seasons in 2020 and 2021.
That was followed with state semifinals appearances the next two seasons prior to the Cougars getting ousted in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in 2024. Last season was a trying one. South played a brutal schedule with no matchups against teams that finished below .500 and seven of eight against winning teams.
All four losses came by a combined 10 points, including by one to Anoka (8-4) in the playoffs. This year’s team could turn the tide after just 27 players graduated from last year’s team, which is a modest number at the 6A level.
The Cougars boast a ton of size, including 6-foot-7, 345-pound OT Joseph Hamer, whose offer from Iowa State is likely the first of many from the Power 4. Senior 6-foot-4, 245-pound TE/OL Henry Hauge is committed to Air Force. Senior 6-foot, 205-pound LB Carter Mayer is back after finishing second in total tackles (47) and first in TFL (12).
The key to success is finding a new quarterback and rushing threats after QB Gavin Dean (Sioux Falls) and RB Connor Cade (Colorado School of Mines) and RB Jonah Shine (Minnesota-Moorhead) have all moved on to the next level.
12. Mounds View
Next game: Aug. 29 at No. 11 Lakeville South
Ranking rationale: It’s fitting that a team named the Mustangs will be led by a speedster. Godson Rufus-Okomhanru, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, is committed to North Dakota State as a running back. He’s starred at several positions with a pick-six at linebacker a couple seasons ago and a 98-yard kick return touchdown in 2024. Mounds View will lean on him to try to get back to the state tournament after going 8-3 and making a Class 6A quarterfinals appearance.
There will otherwise be a lot of new faces for head coach Aaron Moberg’s bunch, which graduated 31 seniors. The team was in almost every game last season with one loss coming by two in the season opener to Farmington (5-4) and the other by a touchdown in the quarterfinals against Shakopee (10-2). Senior 6-foot-5, 205-pound QB Beckham Wheeler is a promising prospect who’s in line to take over for Jacob Sampson, who’s now at Winona State after earning Metro East district offensive MVP honors.
13. Anoka
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 6 Eden Prairie
Ranking rationale: It’s high time for Anoka football. The Tornadoes not only made it to state last year for the first time since 2006, but they pulled off an upset over Lakeville North (9-2) in the state quarterfinals en route to a Class 6A top-four finish. Unfortunately for head coach Bo Wasurick, replicating last season’s 8-4 record could be tough upon the graduation of 33 seniors.
Almost all standout performers have moved on. Running back Zach Welch ran for 1,410 yards and had more than 300 as a receiver. Signal caller Peyton Podany is also out, as are both of his top receivers in Trey Borchers and Afy Ibekwe, who combined for 1,500-plus yards. LB Luke DuChene finished his prep career with 102 total tackles in 2024.
Senior 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mason Brent is back for his fourth year starting on the O-line and also stars on the other side as a DL. The trenches may be Anoka’s strength as 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior OL Andrew Kriz also returns after an all-district season at RT.
14. Blaine
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 9 Lakeville North
Ranking rationale: The Bengals made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. Head coach Michael Law guided the Class 6A squad to a 7-4 record with a loss to eventual state runner up Minnetonka (10-3) in the quarterfinals. Blaine did not have a bad loss all season with all four coming to teams who advanced to the state semifinals or beyond.
While the program is moving on from a whopping 49 seniors, there’s still a lot of talent returning to Bengal Stadium this fall. Senior 6-foot-5 TE/ATH Noah Tieden is receiving high FCS offers after an all-district campaign. Senior OT Jerome Eichele is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound prospect netting D-III offers after being named all-district.
The Bengals will be new at quarterback after Metro North district MVP Sam Shaughnessy graduated and is now at Air Force. The back field and much of the receiving corps will also look new. A win in arguably its toughest game of the season in Week 1 against a 9-2 squad from 2024 could set the tone for a big season.
15. Prior Lake
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 7 Forest Lake
Ranking rationale: Ranking rationale: Prior Lake returns a lot of talent from a young team that went 5-5 last season against a brutal schedule. The Lakers will be new at quarterback and must replace 1,000-yard rusher Levi Eiter, but there’s a lot to like from head coach Matt Geggenheimer’s squad.
Prior Lake’s new signal caller has 2024’s top two receivers back in senior WR Aiden Mbinda and 6-foot-6, 210 WR/TE and UNI prospect, Colten Gunderson. The defense returns its top three tacklers, including leader 5-foot-10, 220-pound LB Dylan Hawley, who had 86 total tackles. Senior 5-foot-11, 185-pound DB Noah Kalipe is committed to St. Thomas.
Prior Lake picked up notable wins last year against Forest Lake (7-3), Wayzata and in a playoff blowout at Farmington (5-4). The Lakers’ four losses came to teams with a combined 42-15 record. They were within a single possession vs. Shakopee (10-2), at Edina (8-3) and in the playoffs at Mounds View (8-3).
16. Eagan
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 4 Shakopee
Ranking rationale: Nick Johnson has done incredible things since taking over as Eagan’s head coach in 2019. He inherited a program that won one game between 2016-18. Johnson didn’t do any better in his debut, going 0-9. The foundation was at least beginning to form.
The Wildcats trusted the process to halt the winless streak in 2020 and claim two more victories in 2021. The next year was the turning point as Eagan went 5-4 for its first winning season in a decade. Last year, the bar was raised as the Wildcats made it to the final 16 of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Next on the program’s wish list is its first state tournament berth. Eagan showed glimpses of being that caliber of team in 2024 with a big-time win against perennial powerhouse Lakeville South (6-4). The Wildcats were as high as No. 6 in last year’s weekly Power 25 after getting out to a 4-2 start. A key departure among 36 graduates from last year’s squad is QB/S Brooklyn Evans, who’s not at Minnesota State-Mankato.
17. Owatonna
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. No. 18 Mankato East
Ranking rationale: Owatonna, one of the dominant Class 5A schools of the 2010s, is looking like that kind of powerhouse once again. After an 8-3 campaign in 2023 that resulted in the state quarterfinals, Minnesota prep football hall of fame head coach Jeff Williams guided his team to an 11-1 mark and state semifinals appearance. Twenty-two seniors graduated from last year, which is not too bad of a number at the 5A level. However, many of those were big contributors. Thousand-yard receiver and team MVP Nolan Ginskey, 2,000-yard passer Hunter Theis and 100-plus total tackler MLB Blake Davison are among the notable departures.
Reasons for optimism start with getting 5-foot-7, 170-pound RB Tristan Graham back after he led with over 1,000 yards rushing. There’s depth returning in the trenches to help Graham succeed and punish opposing ground games.
18. Mankato East
Next game: Aug. 29 at No. 17 Owatonna
Ranking rationale: While Mankato East couldn’t retain the traveling jug trophy in its crosstown rivalry with Mankato West for the first time since 2005, the Cougars still own bragging rights over the Scarlets. East avenged a 28-7 regular season loss to West with a 35-15 win in the Section 2-5A semifinals.
That big-time win against state juggernaut West highlighted a resurgent 7-3 season for head coach Eric Davis’ group. East also blew out defending 5A champ Chanhassen (8-4) during the regular season before falling to the Storm by a touchdown in the section championship.
There’s a lot of talent coming back that gives the Cougars a shot at getting to the state tournament for the first time since 2004. Senior 6-foot, 175-pound WR/DB/K/KR Hayden Kischler can do it all. The state-caliber sprinter hauled in a team-high 12 touchdowns to go with 624 yards. Senior 6-foot, 205-pound LB/RB Logan Kleist is back after leading the team in tackles and contributing 427 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Junior 6-foot-2, 290-pound OL Brady Valberg is one of the state’s top offensive line prospects in his class. Junior 6-foot-2, 220-pound DL Carter Schwartz is a state champion in shot put.
19. Wayzata
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. No. 23 Andover
Ranking rationale: With one of the best juniors in the state in future Golden Gopher DL Eli Diane, Wayzata is looking to continue its upward climb. The Trojans have skidded since winning the 2019 Class 6A Prep Bowl, making it back to the state tournament just once since. The program hit rock bottom in 2023 with a 2-7 record. Head coach Lambert Brown, who was at the helm for the title run, led the Trojans to a 4-5 mark last season in which they hung tough against a demanding schedule.
Wayzata picked up marquee wins against state tournament teams like Eden Prairie (6-4) and Anoka (8-4) while suffering no bad losses. The Trojans return their quarterback and half of their top four receivers. Senior 5-foot-11, 185-pound QB Matthew Berkland completed more than 60% of his passes, throwing for over 1,000 yards. He’ll look for 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior WR Sam Booh, who averaged over 25 yards per catch. The aforementioned 6-foot-4, 250-pound Diane had his pick of midwestern schools, but the No. 9 DL per 247 Sports in the class of 2027 will be rowing the boat.
20. Mankato West
Next game: Aug. 29 at Mahtomedi
Ranking rationale: A down year for Mankato West would be a strong season for most programs. The Scarlets are looking to bounce back from a 5-4 record, their worst since going 4-7 in 2012. That same year was also the last time West suffered a loss in its section playoff opener.
Head coach J.J. Helget only graduated 18 seniors from a fairly young 2024 squad that faced a difficult schedule. Accomplishments from the season include retaining the rivalry trophy jug against Mankato East in a streak dating back to 2005, though East got the last layoff in a win in the Section 2-5A semifinals. The Scarlets did not have a bad loss on their resume. They bring back talented 6-foot, 190-pound senior RB Trevor Sheldrup, who piled up nearly 900 yards rushing. Senior 5-foot-11, 180-pound WR/S Ben O’Neil is among the talented athletes returning on defense. Big losses are WR El Staley, who stayed home to play at Minnesota State-Mankato, as well as TE/LB Franklin McAninch, who led with nearly 100 total tackles and rushed for 264 yards.
21. Farmington
Next game: Aug. 28 vs. Eastview
Ranking rationale: The Tigers continue to trend up in their quest to get back to state for the first time since 2021. Farmington finished 1-8 in 2022, 3-6 in 2023 and got back above .500 at 5-4 last year. The season was highlighted with a Week 1 win vs. Mounds View (8-3).
Back for co-head coaches Jon Pieper and Rick Sutton is top tackler, senior RB/LB Christopher Rehak, who had 90 total tackles and nine TFL. Senior DB Danny Sather also returns over 50 tackles from the defensive backfield. The offense has some turnover. Dual-threat QB Jonah Ask has moved on, as well as his top receivers and running backs.
22. Alexandria
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 8 Chanhassen
Ranking rationale: Alexandria earns some benefit of the doubt coming off a 2024 Class 5A Prep Bowl appearance, but the Cardinals have a lot of rebuilding to do from their squad that went 10-3 and advanced to state from a tough section that weakens with the departure of Moorhead to 6A. The biggest loss is QB Chase Thompson, who’s gone D-I in basketball but could sling the pigskin, too. He threw for over 3,500 yards with a 38/6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Also gone are his top rusher (Macklen Heydt) and top receiver (Mason Gorghuber). Top tackler, Samuel Anderson, also graduated.
Alexandria brings back a key piece in the trenches in 6-foot-4, 285-pound OL/DL Evan Zabel, a North Dakota commit. He helped an offense that scored more than five touchdowns per game.
23. Andover
Next game: Aug. 28 at No. 19 Wayzata
Ranking rationale: Andover’s claim to fame in 2024 was it was the only team that knocked off Class 5A state champion Elk River (12-1). Unfortunately for the Huskies, they were in Section 7-5A with Elk River, which got to host the rematch in the game to go to state.
Andover won’t have to worry about the Elks anymore. The Huskies are bumping up to Class 6A. Head coach Tom Develice’s team graduated 30 seniors. Key returners include senior 6-foot-1, 190-pound QB Joseph Mapson, who threw for 800 yards with an 8/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and ran for more than 700 yards while splitting the duties with Hudson Maynard. Senior 6-foot, 210-pound LB Nolan LaPointe is a notable returner on defense. Key losses include top rusher Wyatt Meyers who had 870 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as top tackler LB Kaleb Weikel (118 total tackles) and top receiver Brady Jenson (413 yards)
24. Becker
Next game: Aug. 29 at Orono
Ranking rationale: No one’s been doing it better, or for longer, in Minnesota prep football than Dwight Lundeen. The state’s all-time winningest coach didn’t ride off into the sunset after leading Becker to a 13-0 record and fourth state championship in 2024. The 78-year-old is back for more. He has good reason to keep leading the Bulldogs. While they lost 25 seniors, a high number for a Class 4A school, there are pieces to build on.
Do-it-all 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete Sawyer Brown will go wherever needed in his final season in 2025. After starting 2024 at quarterback, where he played well, he ultimately split time at QB before ceding the reins to up-and-coming underclassman Tristan Kowalkowski. Brown completed nearly 75% of his passes and had a 9-to-1 TD/INT ratio. He rushed for 162 yards, caught 10 balls for 206 yards and as a DB made 50 total tackles and led the team with four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kowalkowski threw for over 1,000 yards with a 13-to-3 TD/INT ratio in nine games and is gaining D-I interest entering his junior campaign.
Key losses are LB/RB Landon Kujawa, the team’s top tackler and rusher, as well as top receiver, Mitchell Soltau. This will still be a confident bunch that either learned from, or were on the field for, a team that won 12 of 13 games last season by two or more possessions.
25. Stewartville
Next game: Aug. 28 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Ranking rationale: Stewartville has a spot in the Power 25 until someone finally knocks it off. The Tigers are primed for a move up to Class 4A after obliterating the competition in 3A the past two years. In that span, head coach Garrett Mueller’s group has gone 28-0 with an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points per game.
The plus side for Stewartville is it returns several members of its defensive front seven, as well as its quarterback and second leading rusher. Senior 5-foot-11, 165-pound QB Vincent Wellik completed more than two-thirds of his passes last year for over 2,000 yards and a 36 to 5 TD/INT ratio.
Senior 5-foot-11, 185-pound DB/RB Abdimalik Abdi was second on the team with 879 rushing yards and tops with 15 touchdowns. This is a school with a big-time tradition in athletics success. The jump to 4A won’t be feared; it’ll be relished.
