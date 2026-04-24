Two-Time Minnesota High School Football Team Hires New Head Coach

A Minnesota high school football team with a pair of state championships on its resume has hired a new head coach for the 2026 season.

Breck School announced on social media that Chris Goodwin will take over the program. Breck School previously captured the Minnesota State High School League state football championship in both 1996 and again in 2003.

The Mustangs are also seven-time section champions, with the last coming in 2021, and 10-time conference champions, again, the last being in 2021.

We are excited to announce the hiring of our next Head Football Coach, Chris Goodwin! Chris focuses on building a strong team culture and supporting players to reach their full potential on and off the field. We are looking forward to the fall season #BreckFB pic.twitter.com/YuXdsYhPIV — Breck Athletics (@BreckAthletics) April 21, 2026

Chris Goodwin Replaces Christian Rund, Who Led Breck School To Six Wins In 2025

“We are excited to announce the hiring of our next Head Football Coach, Chris Goodwin,” Breck Athletics posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Chris focuses on building a strong team culture and supporting players to reach their full potential on and off the field. We are looking forward to the fall season.”

Goodwin replaces Christian Rund, who led Breck to a 6-4 record in 2025, including three wins in four games on the road. The Mustangs were eliminated from the postseason by North Community in the Class 3A, Section 4 semifinals of the state playoffs after defeating Brooklyn Center, 34-30.

Goodwin takes over for Rund, who accepted the head football coach position at St. Anthony Village High School. Rund had also previously coached at Minneapolis Washburn High School and at the collegiate level at Macalester College.

Prior To Strong 2025, Breck School Was Coming Off Three Straight Losing Seasons

Breck School was coming off three straight losing seasons prior to last year, going 2-6 in 2024 and 4-6 in both 2023 and 2022. They won seven games in 2020 and 2021 after going 9-2 in 2019.

Goodwin heads to the school after being the head coach at Norwood-Young America Central. He led the Raiders to a 4-6 record in 2025.

Breck School competes in the Independent Metro Athletic Conference (IMAC). The school was founded in 1886 and previously had an enrollment of over 1,000. Former NFL tight end Dominique Byrd graduated from the school in 2002, as did NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl five years later.