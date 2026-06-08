PJ Fleck, Minnesota Add Another Iowa High School Football Prospect

Minnesota and head coach PJ Fleck continue to add Iowa high school football players to their recruiting plans.

The latest comes from Glenwood High School in top interior offensive lineman Drake Buthe.

Buthe selected the Golden Gophers over almost 20 other Division I offers that he has received during the recruiting process.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Buthe posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in making his decision known. “God has blessed me in so many ways that I will forever be grateful. Without Him, none of this would be possible.”

Glenwood Standout Adds To PJ Fleck's Haul Of Recruits From Iowa

Buthe also recognized his parents for “your ultimate sacrifice,” and to his extended family for “always supporting me, believing in me and celebrating every step of this journey with me.”

“To my coaches, friends and teammates, thank you for your continued support,” he wrote. “Your encouragement, guidance and belief in me have helped me reach this point. I am incredibly grateful for all the memories we’ve made and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.

“I’m especially grateful for the chance to spend one more season with my teammates at Glenwood, competing alongside my brothers and chasing a championship together.”

Buthe thanked Fleck and the Minnesota coaching staff for “the opportunity you have given me to live out my lifelong dream.”

Drake Buthe Holds Almost 20 Division I Offers To His Name

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder holds offers from the likes of UCF, Army West Point, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Miami (Ohio), Missouri State, Navy, Northern Illinois, Connecticut, Western Michigan, Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois.

According to 247Sports , Buthe is the No. 15 player in Iowa in the Class of 2027 and a three-star prospect, graded out at an 86. He is the No. 77 interior offensive lineman in his class. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him No. 16 in Iowa, No. 98 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 1,364 overall in the country.

Buthe Was Standout On Both Sides Of The Football Last Season

Buthe was credited with 28 pancake blocks last year on offense and had 28.5 tackles, with 18 solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks on defense. He also picked off a pass, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

During his sophomore season, Buthe had eight tackles, with one solo stop, 2.5 tackels for loss and a quarterback sack.

Along with being a standout football player, Buthe is an Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling bronze medalist.

In recent weeks, Sioux City East’s Kason Clayborne and Iowa City Regina’s Tate Wallace have both committed to Minnesota.