Vote: Who is the 2025 Minnesota high school football Class 1A Player of the Year?
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School On SI is highlighting the top players by classification. We continue with Class 1A.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best season in Class 1A football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on December 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Parker Kuehn, QB, Springfield
Kuehn, a junior, led Class 1A in yards passing with 2,413, and he led in passing touchdowns with 35. He only threw six interceptions in 224 attempts.
Tristen Sussner, QB, Minneota
Sussner threw for 1,620 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He completed 62 percent of his passes for the state champion Vikings. He also added eight touchdown runs.
Riley Kappes, QB, Breckenridge
Kappes led Breckenridge to the Prep Bowl. He threw for 1,595 yards and 21 touchdowns to four interceptions.
Bridon Bahl, QB, Fillmore Central
Bahl, a junior, completed 70.1 percent of his passes in 2025. He averaged 12.9 yards per attempt to finish the season with 1,636 yards passing and 25 touchdowns.
Kane Larson, RB, Fillmore Central
Larson stuffed the stat sheet with 23 touchdowns and 1,337 yards rushing. Larson also added seven 2-point conversions.
David Erlandson, RB, Breckenridge
Erlandson ran 140 times for 1,994 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025. He ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinal against Murray County Central.
Kellen Bradley, LB/RB, Minneota
Bradley ran for 1,526 yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games this season. On defense, he had 85 total tackles and three interceptions.
Brody Lhotka, LB/RB, Mahnomen/Waubun
Lhotka ran 106 times for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He helped the Thunderbirds reach the Class 1A semifinals.
Logan Giese, DB/RB/QB, Park Christian
Giese had six interceptions on defense. On offense, he ran for 847 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 34 passes for 287 yards.
Garrett Stegeman, DE/RB, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
Stegeman ran 133 times for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, he had 40 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Isaac Fredin, WR, Springfield
Fredin led Class 1A with 55 receptions in 2025. He finished the season with 686 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Cash Antony, WR, Canby
Antony caught 39 passes in eight games for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. He made 48 tackles and one interception on defense.
Brayden Chandler, WR/LB, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
Chandler made 42 catches for 510 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had four sacks and 54 total tackles on defense.
Cooper Roberts, WR, Breckenridge
Roberts caught 38 passes for 776 yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys make the Class 1A championship game this season.
Madden Lendt, WR, Springfield
Lendt had a prolific sophomore season. He caught 35 passes for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had four interceptions on defense.
Brock Fier, TE/LB, Minneota
Fier was a big-play tight end. He caught 25 passes for 645 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran for three touchdowns, and on defense he had 67 total tackles and seven sacks.
Maddex Faber, QB/LB, Martin County West
Faber was the total tackles leader in Class 1A with 121 in nine games.
Aiden Moriarty, TE/LB, Springfield
Moriarty had 101 total tackles and three forced fumbles in 2025.
Hayden Edwards, OL/LB, B O L D
Edwards had 96 total tackles for the Warriors in 2025.
Holland Schacherer, RB/DE, Dawson-Boyd
In nine games, Schacherer had seven sacks, one of the top marks in Class 1A this season.
Kai McDonald, Breckenridge
McDonald registered seven sacks in 13 games for the Cowboys.
Tyson Horkey, TE/LB, Springfield
Horkey had 43 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Luke Bastian, OL/DE, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
Bastian had 69 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble
Joey Lacek, DB/RB, Minneota
Lacek had six interceptions to lead Class 1A in 2025.
Connor Duden, QB/CB, Red Lake County
Duden had five interceptions, one for a touchdown, for the Mustangs this season.
