Vote: Who is the 2025 Minnesota High School Football 9-Man Player of the Year?
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School On SI is highlighting the top players by classification. We start with 9-Player.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best season in 9-Player football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on December 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Who is the 2025 Minnesota High School Football 9-Man Player of the Year?
Ethan Swedberg, QB, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
Swedberg led Hillcrest Lutheran Academy to the Prep Bowl in 2025. He threw for 2,674 yards and 34 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ran for 1,241 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Drew Kemp, QB, Wabasso
Kemp completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran for 160 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
Jax Sullivan, QB/DB, Littlefork-Big Falls
Sullivan completed 117 passes for 1,126 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 14 touchdowns and 991 yards. On defense, he had three interceptions.
Jamin Metzger, QB, Hills-Beaver Creek
Jamin Metzger led the 9-Player champions in the Prep Bowl with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Carter Therkilsen, RB/DB, Red Rock Central
Therkilsen was a star for Red Rock Central. He had 288 rushing attempts for a 9.5 yards per carry average. He ran for 31 touchdowns and he caught one touchdown. On defense, he had four interceptions.
Kaden Felde, RB, Ogilvie
Felde ran 156 times for 1,351 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025. He caught seven passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Brodie Metzger, RB/WR, Hills-Beaver Creek
Brodie Metzger had eight receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown in the 9-Player Prep Bowl. In the semifinal, Metzger caught seven passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Drew Fischer, WR, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
Fisher was Hillcrest Lutheran Academy’s top target throughout the season. He caught 71 passes for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Talan Lewison, WR/DB, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli
Lewison caught 54 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he recovered four fumbles.
Kaiden Farris, DB/WR, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Farris was a big play waiting to happen. In nine games, he caught 45 passes for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, Farris had four interceptions.
Emet Erickson, WR, Littlefork-Big Falls
Erickson ran 98 times for 870 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 36 passes for 651 yards and nine touchdowns.
Carson Roe, RB/LB, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli
Roe led the Cardinals with 121 total tackles, 17 for loss, and 10.5 sacks. On offense, Roe ran for seven touchdowns.
Owen Olsem, LB, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
Olsem had 99 total tackles in eight games. He had four tackles and one interception as well.
Sean Berge, LB/WR, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
Berge was a two-way star. He led Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in total tackles with 72. He also caught 14 touchdowns and had 904 receiving yards.
Alex Davis, RB/LB, Littlefork-Big Falls
Davis had 89 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles. He ran for six touchdowns.
Jonah Skarupa, LB, Red Rock Central
Skarupa was everywhere on defense. He totaled 83 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble.
Darin Linn, RB/LB, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Linn had 83 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He also ran for 906 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Tayton Schmidt, DL, Border West
Schmidt was in the backfield throughout the season. He had 52 total tackles, nine total tackles, five sacks, and he recovered three fumbles.
KD Reiland, LB, Kingsland
Reiland had 68 total tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks for Kingsland in 2025.
Micah Bush, WR/DB, Hills-Beaver Creek
Bush was an all-around playmaker for the state champions. He had two interceptions in the state semifinals, and he caught one touchdown in the state championship.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com
More from High School On SI