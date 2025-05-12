High School

Vote: Who should be the Minnesota softball Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025Minnesota high school softball season.

Read through the candidates and cast your vote. You may vote as many times as you’d like. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Monday.

If you'd like to nominate a player in the future, please email butler@scorebooklive.com with "MN SPOW" as the subject.

Who should be the Minnesota softball Player of the Week?

Abby Gilbert, Pine River Backus

Gilbert had 13 strikeouts in a 7-5 win against Lake of the Woods. She had only one walk, and she allowed three earned runs in seven innings pitched. 

Ella Smith, Blooming Prairie

Smith had two hits and four RBIs in Booming Prairie's 7-5 win over Goodhue. 

June Ruud, Pequot Lakes

Ruud had six RBIs in a 14-13 win against Little Falls. She had five hits and also scored two runs. 

Hailey Hlavinka, Blaine

Hlavinka had three RBIs and two hits in a 9-5 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong. 

Maya Anderson, Totino-Grace

Anderson had four RBIs and three hits in an 11-6 win over Elk River. 

Jocelyn McClary, Eagan

McClary had 15 strikeouts in seven innings pitched in a 2-0 win against Burnsville. She allowed only one hit and one walk. 

Riley O’Connell, Centennial 

O’Connell struck out 13 batters while allowing only four hits and three walks in a 6-0 win against Anoka. 

Emily Braaten, Eastview

Braaten had three RBIs and two hits in a 9-5 win against Prior Lake. 

Jayda Mackey, Hill-Murray

Mackey had three hits and scored two runs in the Pioneers’ 8-7 win over Tartan. 

Brooklyn Reinke, Mound Westonka 

Reinke had 11 strikeouts in a 3-2 win against Proctor. She allowed two earned runs and only one walk in seven innings pitched. 

