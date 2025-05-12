Vote: Who should be the Minnesota softball Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performances each week of the 2025Minnesota high school softball season.
Read through the candidates and cast your vote. You may vote as many times as you’d like. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Monday.
If you'd like to nominate a player in the future, please email butler@scorebooklive.com with "MN SPOW" as the subject.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Who should be the Minnesota softball Player of the Week?
Abby Gilbert, Pine River Backus
Gilbert had 13 strikeouts in a 7-5 win against Lake of the Woods. She had only one walk, and she allowed three earned runs in seven innings pitched.
Ella Smith, Blooming Prairie
Smith had two hits and four RBIs in Booming Prairie's 7-5 win over Goodhue.
June Ruud, Pequot Lakes
Ruud had six RBIs in a 14-13 win against Little Falls. She had five hits and also scored two runs.
Hailey Hlavinka, Blaine
Hlavinka had three RBIs and two hits in a 9-5 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Maya Anderson, Totino-Grace
Anderson had four RBIs and three hits in an 11-6 win over Elk River.
Jocelyn McClary, Eagan
McClary had 15 strikeouts in seven innings pitched in a 2-0 win against Burnsville. She allowed only one hit and one walk.
Riley O’Connell, Centennial
O’Connell struck out 13 batters while allowing only four hits and three walks in a 6-0 win against Anoka.
Emily Braaten, Eastview
Braaten had three RBIs and two hits in a 9-5 win against Prior Lake.
Jayda Mackey, Hill-Murray
Mackey had three hits and scored two runs in the Pioneers’ 8-7 win over Tartan.
Brooklyn Reinke, Mound Westonka
Reinke had 11 strikeouts in a 3-2 win against Proctor. She allowed two earned runs and only one walk in seven innings pitched.
