The 2026-26 Minnesota high school wrestling season is over, and there were many talented wrestlers who competed throughout the season.

High School On SI has compiled the winners of Class 3A championships, and we're asking you to vote on who you think was the best.

Voting will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Who was the top Minnesota High School Class 3A Wrestler in 2026?

Jackson Thorn, So., St. Michael-Albertville

Thorn won the 107 weight class with an 11-6 decision against St. Thomas Academy's Nathan Hoopman. Thorn went 47-5 this season.

Landon Thoennes, Jr., St. Michael-Albertville

Thoennes won the 114 weight class. He defeated Ethan Phanmanivong (Shakopee) with a fall (1:04). He finished the season with a 51-2 record.

Beckett Edstrom, Fr., Hastings

Hastings is a freshman who took the 121 title with a 12-6 decision against Grant Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville.

Noah Nicholson, Jr., Stillwater

Nicholson topped Buffalo's Gabriel Roehl to win the 127 title. He won by fall (0:24)

Brody Bergeron, Jr., St. Michael-Albertville

Bergeron added to the Knights' trophy room with an 8-1 decision against Hastings' Trey Beissel in the 133 weight class. Bergeron had a 42-5 record.

Anthony Heim, So., Shakopee

Heim defeated Maple Grove's Connor Peterson (54-2) in the 139 championship. He won by decision 6-5.

Lincoln Robideau, So., St. Michael-Albertville

Robideau defeated Caden Borgen of St. Francis by decision 9-3 in the 145 pound weight class. He went 54-0 this year.

Davis Parrow, Sr., Farmington

Parrow won the 152 pound weight class with an 8-3 decision over Easton Dircks. Parrow went 52-1.

Jackson Barron, Sr., Shakopee

Barron defeated sophomore Grayson Eggum with a 5-3 decision in the 160 class championship.

Kyle Walters, Sr., Shakopee

Walters defeated Northfield junior Zan Engels with an 8-4 decision in the 172 weight class. Walters went 39-0 this year.

William Ward, Sr., Moorhead

Ward defeated St. Michael-Albertville senior John Murphy by decision 5-4. Ward went 45-0 this year.

Sutton Kenning, Sr., Saint Cloud Tech

Kenning topped Shakopee sophomore Joseph Heim, Dec. 5-4, in the 215 pound championship. Kenning had a 45-1 record this season.

Garett Bauer, Sr., Monticello

Bauer ended his season with a championship in the 285 weight class. He defeated Sawyer Josewski, Dec 6-1, of Rogers.

