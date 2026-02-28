High School

Minnesota High School State Wrestling Tournament Championship, Final Place Results - February 28

See results from the championship and placement matches from the 2026 MSHSL individual state wrestling tournament

Jack Butler

The 2026 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school individual wrestling state tournament concludes on Saturday.
/ Jon Namyst

The 2026 Minnesota high school individual state wrestling tournament concludes on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

The final session begins at 1 p.m. and includes the 3rd place, 5th place and championship matches. This page will be updated with results from those matches throughout the final session. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Class AAA

AAA - 107

Championship

Jackson Thorn (10), St. Michael-Albertville, (42-5) vs. Nathan Hoopman (9), St. Thomas Academy, (43-1)

AAA - 114

Championship

Landon Thoennes (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (46-2) vs. Connor Bischof (8), St. Thomas Academy, (37-4)

AAA - 121

Championship

Grant Bergeron (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (39-2) vs. Beckett Edstrom (9), Hastings, (40-1)

AAA - 127

Championship

Noah Nicholson (11), Stillwater, (33-3) vs. Gabriel Roehl (11), Buffalo, (47-3)

AAA - 133

Championship

Trey Beissel (12), Hastings, (49-0) vs. Brody Bergeron (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (37-5)

AAA - 139

Championship

Connor Peterson (12), Maple Grove, (51-0) vs. Anthony Heim (10), Shakopee, (37-5)

AAA - 145

Championship

Lincoln Robideau (10), St. Michael-Albertville (50-0) vs. Caden Borgen (12), St. Francis (44-3)

AAA - 152

Championship

Davis Parrow (Sr), Farmington (47-1) vs. Easton Dircks (12), Brainerd (40-2)

AAA - 160

Championship

Grayson Eggum (10), Stillwater (37-2) vs. Jackson Barron (12), Shakopee (38-2)

AAA - 172

Championship

Zane Engels (11), Northfield (45-1) vs. Kyler Walters (12), Shakopee (34-0)

AAA - 189

Championship

John Murphy (12), St. Michael-Albertville (49-0) vs. William Ward (12), Moorhead (39-0)

AAA - 215

Championship

Sutton Kenning (12), Saint Cloud Tech (40-1) vs. Joseph Heim (10), Shakopee (37-2)

AAA - 285

Championship

Class AA

AA - 107

Championship

Trey Kraemer (10), Rocori, (48-1) vs. Charlie Wagner (9), New Prague, (47-7)

AA - 114

Championship

Eli Olson (12), Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle, (45-4) vs. Owen Parish (9), Cannon Falls, (45-1)

AA - 121

Championship

Joel Friederichs (12), Watertown Mayer-Mayer Luth., (46-0) vs. Adrian Mincey (9), Simley, (39-3)

AA - 127

Championship

Titan Friederichs (12), Watertown Mayer-Mayer Luth., (48-0) vs. Aidan Carlson (12), Mahtomedi, (44-8)

AA - 133

Championship

Pierce Rohman (11), Martin County Red Bulls, (48-1) vs. Jackson Refsnider (12), Totino-Grace, (43-2)

AA - 139

Championship

Christian Jelle (12), Grand Rapids, (44-4) vs. Vicente Lopez-Marsh (12), Minneapolis Edison, (31-3)

AA - 145

Championship

Jake Kos (11), Simley, (50-3) vs. Levi Thompson (12), Becker, (48-4)

AA - 152

Championship

Johan Alcantara Lund (12), Minneapolis North Community, (44-1) vs. Aiden Mincey (11), Simley, (46-8)

AA - 160

Championship

Cooper Rowe (12), Mound-Westonka, (36-0) vs. Rex Ayshford (9), Kasson-Mantorville, (38-11)

AA - 172

Championship

Payton Herbst (12), Totino-Grace (38-5) vs. Tiegan Detloff (11), Perham (43-2)

AA - 189

Championship

Max Morgan (12), Mankato East (48-1) vs. Parker Richards (11), Kasson-Mantorville (34-8)

AA - 215

Championship

Ivan Petrich (12), Little Falls (35-1) vs. Joe Kruse (12), Totino-Grace (41-3)

AA - 285

Championship

TJ Fuller (12), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (33-6) vs. Matthew Veroeven (12), Waseca (38-1)

Class A

A - 107

Championship

Garrett Bjerga (9), Staples Motley, (44-1) vs. Joey Cady (9), Chatfield, (39-2)

A - 114

Championship

Liam Sommer (10), Kenyon-Wanamingo, (47-1) vs. Noah Jensen (9), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, (45-3)

A - 121

Championship

Ryan Lacanne (12), Kenyon-Wanamingo, (40-8) vs. Jameson Priebe (10), Chatfield, (40-5)

A - 127

Championship

Wyatt Pilarski (12), Holdingford, (38-8) vs. Logan PEARSON (10), Chatfield, (40-3)

A - 133

Championship

Miklo Hernandez (10), Pipestone Area, (38-0) vs. Ian Phrakonkham (12), Fosston-Bagley, (47-5)

A - 139

Championship

Gage Bjerga (10), Staples Motley, (42-2) vs. Isaac Rodriguez (12), Jackson County Central, (15-4)

A - 145

Championship

Trey Gunderson (12), Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, (32-0) vs. Elijah Greenwaldt (12), Staples Motley, (38-5)

A - 152

Championship

Masyn Patrick (12), Holdingford, (40-1) vs. Gavyn Hlucny (12), Crookston, (28-2)

A - 160

Championship

Colbe Tappe (12), Staples Motley, (42-1) vs. Owen Gruchow (11), West Central Area-Ashby-Brando, (48-2)

A - 172

Championship

Cameron Halverson (12), Barnesville (42-2) vs. Simon Boeckman (12), Holdingford (37-2)

A - 189

Championship

Kane Larson (12), Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves (42-1) vs. Jake Leners (12), Royalton-Upsala (41-2)

A - 215

Championship

Jaxon Bartkowicz (12), Holdingford (41-1) vs. Cooper Allen (10), Caledonia-Houston (32-11)

A - 285

Championship

Jack Carlson (12), Goodhue (36-3) vs. George Doherty (12), LeSueur-Henderson (41-1)

Girls

G - 100

Championship

Teagan Earley (11), Zimmerman, (36-1) vs. Rhilynn Tolzman (8), New Prague, (20-0)

G - 106

Championship

Azalea Kallal (9), New Prague, (21-2) vs. Annica Blasko (12), Forest Lake, (44-5)

G - 112

Championship

Adriana Kunz (8), Triton, (17-1) vs. Roselane D Verrett (8), Monticello, (41-3)

G - 118

Championship

Charli Raymond (11), Simley, (26-0) vs. Anica Barze (12), Roseville Area, (29-0)

G - 124

Championship

Ellie Westerman (11), Eagan, (34-3) vs. Abby Gindele (11), Annand-M Lk Lightning, (21-2)

G - 130

Championship

Caley Graber (12), Northfield, (26-0) vs. Lauren Elsmore (12), Pine Island, (35-5)

G - 136

Championship

Chloe Wehry (11), Sartell-Saint Stephen, (34-0) vs. Payton Helmin (9), Milaca-Faith Christian, (22-1)

G - 142

Championship

Emma Antoni (9), St. Michael-Albertville, (28-1) vs. taniah borney (11), Eagan, (24-7)

G - 148

Championship

Audrey Rogotzke (12), Stillwater, (26-0) vs. Elora Wagner (11), Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie, (37-2)

G - 155

Championship

Cassy Gonzales (12), Apple Valley, (23-0) vs. Cece Rock (11), Luverne, (25-0)

G - 170

Championship

Esperanza Calvillo (12), Apple Valley, (29-1) vs. Jinet Demanou (12), New Ulm Area, (23-1)

G - 190

Championship

Sarah Pulk (11), Badger-GB-MR, (31-0) vs. Olivia Martinez (9), Rochester Mayo, (30-1)

G - 235

Championship

Lillian Drews, Blaine, (22-0) vs. Reymie Keenan (12), Minneapolis Edison, (27-2)

