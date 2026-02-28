Minnesota High School State Wrestling Tournament Championship, Final Place Results - February 28
The 2026 Minnesota high school individual state wrestling tournament concludes on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.
The final session begins at 1 p.m. and includes the 3rd place, 5th place and championship matches. This page will be updated with results from those matches throughout the final session. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
Class AAA
AAA - 107
Championship
Jackson Thorn (10), St. Michael-Albertville, (42-5) vs. Nathan Hoopman (9), St. Thomas Academy, (43-1)
AAA - 114
Championship
Landon Thoennes (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (46-2) vs. Connor Bischof (8), St. Thomas Academy, (37-4)
AAA - 121
Championship
Grant Bergeron (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (39-2) vs. Beckett Edstrom (9), Hastings, (40-1)
AAA - 127
Championship
Noah Nicholson (11), Stillwater, (33-3) vs. Gabriel Roehl (11), Buffalo, (47-3)
AAA - 133
Championship
Trey Beissel (12), Hastings, (49-0) vs. Brody Bergeron (11), St. Michael-Albertville, (37-5)
AAA - 139
Championship
Connor Peterson (12), Maple Grove, (51-0) vs. Anthony Heim (10), Shakopee, (37-5)
AAA - 145
Championship
Lincoln Robideau (10), St. Michael-Albertville (50-0) vs. Caden Borgen (12), St. Francis (44-3)
AAA - 152
Championship
Davis Parrow (Sr), Farmington (47-1) vs. Easton Dircks (12), Brainerd (40-2)
AAA - 160
Championship
Grayson Eggum (10), Stillwater (37-2) vs. Jackson Barron (12), Shakopee (38-2)
AAA - 172
Championship
Zane Engels (11), Northfield (45-1) vs. Kyler Walters (12), Shakopee (34-0)
AAA - 189
Championship
John Murphy (12), St. Michael-Albertville (49-0) vs. William Ward (12), Moorhead (39-0)
AAA - 215
Championship
Sutton Kenning (12), Saint Cloud Tech (40-1) vs. Joseph Heim (10), Shakopee (37-2)
AAA - 285
Championship
Class AA
AA - 107
Championship
Trey Kraemer (10), Rocori, (48-1) vs. Charlie Wagner (9), New Prague, (47-7)
AA - 114
Championship
Eli Olson (12), Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle, (45-4) vs. Owen Parish (9), Cannon Falls, (45-1)
AA - 121
Championship
Joel Friederichs (12), Watertown Mayer-Mayer Luth., (46-0) vs. Adrian Mincey (9), Simley, (39-3)
AA - 127
Championship
Titan Friederichs (12), Watertown Mayer-Mayer Luth., (48-0) vs. Aidan Carlson (12), Mahtomedi, (44-8)
AA - 133
Championship
Pierce Rohman (11), Martin County Red Bulls, (48-1) vs. Jackson Refsnider (12), Totino-Grace, (43-2)
AA - 139
Championship
Christian Jelle (12), Grand Rapids, (44-4) vs. Vicente Lopez-Marsh (12), Minneapolis Edison, (31-3)
AA - 145
Championship
Jake Kos (11), Simley, (50-3) vs. Levi Thompson (12), Becker, (48-4)
AA - 152
Championship
Johan Alcantara Lund (12), Minneapolis North Community, (44-1) vs. Aiden Mincey (11), Simley, (46-8)
AA - 160
Championship
Cooper Rowe (12), Mound-Westonka, (36-0) vs. Rex Ayshford (9), Kasson-Mantorville, (38-11)
AA - 172
Championship
Payton Herbst (12), Totino-Grace (38-5) vs. Tiegan Detloff (11), Perham (43-2)
AA - 189
Championship
Max Morgan (12), Mankato East (48-1) vs. Parker Richards (11), Kasson-Mantorville (34-8)
AA - 215
Championship
Ivan Petrich (12), Little Falls (35-1) vs. Joe Kruse (12), Totino-Grace (41-3)
AA - 285
Championship
TJ Fuller (12), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (33-6) vs. Matthew Veroeven (12), Waseca (38-1)
Class A
A - 107
Championship
Garrett Bjerga (9), Staples Motley, (44-1) vs. Joey Cady (9), Chatfield, (39-2)
A - 114
Championship
Liam Sommer (10), Kenyon-Wanamingo, (47-1) vs. Noah Jensen (9), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, (45-3)
A - 121
Championship
Ryan Lacanne (12), Kenyon-Wanamingo, (40-8) vs. Jameson Priebe (10), Chatfield, (40-5)
A - 127
Championship
Wyatt Pilarski (12), Holdingford, (38-8) vs. Logan PEARSON (10), Chatfield, (40-3)
A - 133
Championship
Miklo Hernandez (10), Pipestone Area, (38-0) vs. Ian Phrakonkham (12), Fosston-Bagley, (47-5)
A - 139
Championship
Gage Bjerga (10), Staples Motley, (42-2) vs. Isaac Rodriguez (12), Jackson County Central, (15-4)
A - 145
Championship
Trey Gunderson (12), Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, (32-0) vs. Elijah Greenwaldt (12), Staples Motley, (38-5)
A - 152
Championship
Masyn Patrick (12), Holdingford, (40-1) vs. Gavyn Hlucny (12), Crookston, (28-2)
A - 160
Championship
Colbe Tappe (12), Staples Motley, (42-1) vs. Owen Gruchow (11), West Central Area-Ashby-Brando, (48-2)
A - 172
Championship
Cameron Halverson (12), Barnesville (42-2) vs. Simon Boeckman (12), Holdingford (37-2)
A - 189
Championship
Kane Larson (12), Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves (42-1) vs. Jake Leners (12), Royalton-Upsala (41-2)
A - 215
Championship
Jaxon Bartkowicz (12), Holdingford (41-1) vs. Cooper Allen (10), Caledonia-Houston (32-11)
A - 285
Championship
Jack Carlson (12), Goodhue (36-3) vs. George Doherty (12), LeSueur-Henderson (41-1)
Girls
G - 100
Championship
Teagan Earley (11), Zimmerman, (36-1) vs. Rhilynn Tolzman (8), New Prague, (20-0)
G - 106
Championship
Azalea Kallal (9), New Prague, (21-2) vs. Annica Blasko (12), Forest Lake, (44-5)
G - 112
Championship
Adriana Kunz (8), Triton, (17-1) vs. Roselane D Verrett (8), Monticello, (41-3)
G - 118
Championship
Charli Raymond (11), Simley, (26-0) vs. Anica Barze (12), Roseville Area, (29-0)
G - 124
Championship
Ellie Westerman (11), Eagan, (34-3) vs. Abby Gindele (11), Annand-M Lk Lightning, (21-2)
G - 130
Championship
Caley Graber (12), Northfield, (26-0) vs. Lauren Elsmore (12), Pine Island, (35-5)
G - 136
Championship
Chloe Wehry (11), Sartell-Saint Stephen, (34-0) vs. Payton Helmin (9), Milaca-Faith Christian, (22-1)
G - 142
Championship
Emma Antoni (9), St. Michael-Albertville, (28-1) vs. taniah borney (11), Eagan, (24-7)
G - 148
Championship
Audrey Rogotzke (12), Stillwater, (26-0) vs. Elora Wagner (11), Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie, (37-2)
G - 155
Championship
Cassy Gonzales (12), Apple Valley, (23-0) vs. Cece Rock (11), Luverne, (25-0)
G - 170
Championship
Esperanza Calvillo (12), Apple Valley, (29-1) vs. Jinet Demanou (12), New Ulm Area, (23-1)
G - 190
Championship
Sarah Pulk (11), Badger-GB-MR, (31-0) vs. Olivia Martinez (9), Rochester Mayo, (30-1)
G - 235
Championship
Lillian Drews, Blaine, (22-0) vs. Reymie Keenan (12), Minneapolis Edison, (27-2)
