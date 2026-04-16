2026 Mississippi High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 17

The 2026 Mississippi high school softball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 17, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

MHSAA Classes 1A-4A will play their first round games April 17-18. Classes 5A-7A will wrap up their regular season games on April 18 and begin their state championship tournaments on April 24.

The 2026 MHSAA state championships will be played at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Mississippi High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MHSAA) - April 17, 2026

Class 1A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

Class 7A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 12: Championship Round

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