Iowa High School Softball: State Tournament Fields Set In All Five Classes

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament is now set, as regional finals in Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A took place on Tuesday night on the diamond.

Class 1A and Class 2A teams punched tickets on Monday night, as all 40 qualifiers are ready to head to Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa starting on Monday, July 20. This year will be different, as the tournament has switched to a double-elimination format.

Teams will play on one of the five diamonds to be used at the complex through to the finals, when all games head to one field to be aired live on television and streamed.

High School On SI Iowa has been producing weekly Top 25 state rankings, which take into consideration teams from all five classes.

Another change this year is that all 40 qualifiers will play on the first day of the tournament.

Defending Champions Back In Multiple Classes

Waukee Northwest in Class 5A, Williamsburg in Class 3A and Clarksville in Class 1A are all back in the elite eight to defend titles won last summer. Van Meter, the Class 2A champ a year ago, also qualified, but the Bulldogs are now in Class 3A seeking gold.

Co-Hosts Return For Another Season

Fort Dodge in Class 4A and St. Edmond in Class 1A will act as co-hosts for the week, as both call Rogers Park home during the regular season. The Dodgers and Gaels are each ranked third and will be the No. 3 seed, playing on different diamonds on Monday night with back-to-back times.

Iowa High School State Softball Tournament Opening Day Games

Games to be played on Monday, July 20

Class 1A

(Games on Farm Bureau Field)

Exira-EHK-Audubon (23-4) vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (27-10), noon

West Monona (25-6) vs. Southeast Warren (22-4), 2:15 p.m.

Clarksville (24-7) vs. North Butler (25-5), 4:30 p.m.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond (25-9) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (24-4), 6:45 p.m.

Class 2A

(Games on Hy-Vee Field)

Grand View Christian (27-3) vs. Cardinal (16-10), 10 a.m.

Iowa City Regina Catholic (21-10) vs. Hinton (26-4), 12:15 p.m.

Durant (25-12) vs. Ridge View (25-7), 2:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley (18-7) vs. Logan-Magnolia (20-8), 4:45 p.m.

Class 3A

(Games on Iowa Central Field)

Williamsburg (37-5) vs. West Liberty (20-13), 11:15 a.m.

Mount Vernon (33-7) vs. PCM (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (35-6) vs. West Delaware (25-11), 3:45 p.m.

Albia (32-1) vs. Van Meter (32-6), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

(Games on Channel Seeds Field)

ADM (33-4) vs. Burlington (26-6), 10:30 a.m.

Western Dubuque (32-8) vs. Winterset (24-13), 12:45 p.m.

Carlisle (33-5) vs. North Polk (20-16), 3 p.m.

Fort Dodge (38-4) vs. Clear Creek-Amana (30-11), 5:15 p.m.

Class 5A

(Games on Triton Field)

Waukee Northwest (36-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-12), 11:45 a.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (29-6) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (33-8), 2 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial (38-3) vs. Dowling Catholic (20-16), 4:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (33-8) vs. Southeast Polk (24-16), 6:30 p.m.