Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Callaway at No. 2 West Point.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 2.
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 35 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 3.
Noxubee County at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Starkville at Discovery Christian - 7:00 PM
Houston at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
East Union at Myrtle - 7:00 PM
Tupelo Christian Prep at Red Bay - 7:00 PM
Louisville at Yazoo City - 7:00 PM
Nettleton at Choctaw County - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen at Winona - 7:00 PM
Sebastopol at Noxapater - 7:00 PM
Callaway at West Point - 7:00 PM
Belmont at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc at New Albany - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Pickens County - 7:00 PM
Bruce at Water Valley - 7:00 PM
Marion County at Brilliant - 7:00 PM
New Hope at Saltillo - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM
Kossuth at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Corinth at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
Shannon at Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
Choctaw Central at Leake Central - 7:00 PM
Hatley at Okolona - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Calhoun City - 7:00 PM
Thrasher at Vardaman - 7:00 PM
Leake County at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM
Eupora at Velma Jackson - 7:00 PM
Kemper County at East Webster - 7:00 PM
Lamar County at Sulligent - 7:00 PM
Fultondale at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Fayette County - 7:00 PM
Biggersville at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM
Smithville at Falkner - 7:00 PM
Hartfield Academy at Tupelo - 7:00 PM
Amory at Houston - 7:00 PM
Itawamba Agricultural at Mooreville - 7:00 PM
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here