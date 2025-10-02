High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 2

Gray Reid

Hernando vs Choctaw County from Sept. 12, 2025
Hernando vs Choctaw County from Sept. 12, 2025 / Jody McRee

There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features Callaway at No. 2 West Point.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are four games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 2.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 35 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 3.

Noxubee County at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM

Starkville at Discovery Christian - 7:00 PM

Houston at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM

East Union at Myrtle - 7:00 PM

Tupelo Christian Prep at Red Bay - 7:00 PM

Louisville at Yazoo City - 7:00 PM

Nettleton at Choctaw County - 7:00 PM

Aberdeen at Winona - 7:00 PM

Sebastopol at Noxapater - 7:00 PM

Callaway at West Point - 7:00 PM

Belmont at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc at New Albany - 7:00 PM

Hubbertville at Pickens County - 7:00 PM

Bruce at Water Valley - 7:00 PM

Marion County at Brilliant - 7:00 PM

New Hope at Saltillo - 7:00 PM

Strayhorn at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM

Kossuth at Booneville - 7:00 PM

Corinth at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

Shannon at Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

Choctaw Central at Leake Central - 7:00 PM

Hatley at Okolona - 7:00 PM

Hamilton at Calhoun City - 7:00 PM

Thrasher at Vardaman - 7:00 PM

Leake County at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM

Eupora at Velma Jackson - 7:00 PM

Kemper County at East Webster - 7:00 PM

Lamar County at Sulligent - 7:00 PM

Fultondale at Hamilton - 7:00 PM

Cordova at Fayette County - 7:00 PM

Biggersville at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM

Smithville at Falkner - 7:00 PM

Hartfield Academy at Tupelo - 7:00 PM

Amory at Houston - 7:00 PM

Itawamba Agricultural at Mooreville - 7:00 PM

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

