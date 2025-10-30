Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 24 Madison Central at No. 13 Starkville.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Noxapater at Leake County - 7:00 PM
French Camp Academy at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM
Noxubee County at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM
West Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM
New Albany at Corinth - 7:00 PM
Biggersville at Thrasher - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Hackleburg - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central at Kossuth - 7:00 PM
Smithville at Tupelo Christian Prep - 7:00 PM
Vardaman at Okolona - 7:00 PM
Baldwyn at Walnut - 7:00 PM
West Lowndes at Calhoun City - 7:00 PM
Winona at Nettleton - 7:00 PM
Nanih Waiya at McAdams - 7:00 PM
Lewisburg at Tupelo - 7:00 PM
Bruce at Strayhorn - 7:00 PM
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 31.
Starkville Academy at Hartfield Academy - 7:00 PM
East Webster at Eupora - 7:00 PM
Lake Cormorant at Grenada - 7:00 PM
Ridgeland at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Philadelphia at Kemper County - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Louisville - 7:00 PM
Madison Central at Starkville - 7:00 PM
Caledonia at Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Lamar County at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Center Hill at Saltillo - 7:00 PM
Booneville at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
Hatley at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Water Valley at East Union - 7:00 PM
Mantachie at Belmont - 7:00 PM
Pontotoc at Columbus - 7:00 PM
West Point at New Hope - 7:00 PM
Mooreville at Shannon - 7:00 PM
Itawamba Agricultural at Amory - 7:00 PM
