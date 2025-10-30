High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 30

There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 24 Madison Central at No. 13 Starkville.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are 16 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 30.

Noxapater at Leake County - 7:00 PM

French Camp Academy at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM

Noxubee County at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM

West Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM

New Albany at Corinth - 7:00 PM

Biggersville at Thrasher - 7:00 PM

Hubbertville at Hackleburg - 7:00 PM

Alcorn Central at Kossuth - 7:00 PM

Smithville at Tupelo Christian Prep - 7:00 PM

Vardaman at Okolona - 7:00 PM

Baldwyn at Walnut - 7:00 PM

West Lowndes at Calhoun City - 7:00 PM

Winona at Nettleton - 7:00 PM

Nanih Waiya at McAdams - 7:00 PM

Lewisburg at Tupelo - 7:00 PM

Bruce at Strayhorn - 7:00 PM

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 20 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 31.

Starkville Academy at Hartfield Academy - 7:00 PM

East Webster at Eupora - 7:00 PM

Lake Cormorant at Grenada - 7:00 PM

Ridgeland at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM

Philadelphia at Kemper County - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County - 7:00 PM

Greenwood at Louisville - 7:00 PM

Madison Central at Starkville - 7:00 PM

Caledonia at Lafayette - 7:00 PM

Lamar County at Marion County - 7:00 PM

Center Hill at Saltillo - 7:00 PM

Booneville at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

Hatley at Hamilton - 7:00 PM

Water Valley at East Union - 7:00 PM

Mantachie at Belmont - 7:00 PM

Pontotoc at Columbus - 7:00 PM

West Point at New Hope - 7:00 PM

Mooreville at Shannon - 7:00 PM

Itawamba Agricultural at Amory - 7:00 PM

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

