Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 3, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets begin on Tuesday, March 3 with 64 games in the regional semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament
Marquette vs. Mt. Pleasant - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Saginaw United vs. Rockford - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Northview vs. Grandville - 03/03, 5:00 PM EST
West Ottawa vs. East Kentwood - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Avondale vs. West Bloomfield - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Oxford vs. Adams - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Chippewa Valley vs. Roseville - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Royal Oak vs. L'Anse Creuse North - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
East Lansing vs. Norrix - 03/03, 8:00 PM EST
Kalamazoo Central vs. Jackson - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Pioneer vs. Detroit Catholic Central - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Hartland vs. Canton - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
River Rouge vs. Riverview - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Woodhaven vs. Wayne Memorial - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Fitzgerald vs. Farmington - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Cass Tech vs. Brother Rice - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament
Kingsford vs. Cheboygan - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Ludington vs. Gladwin - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Hamady vs. Frankenmuth - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Freeland vs. Portland - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Chelsea vs. Marshall - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Sexton vs. Michigan Center - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Divine Child vs. Summit Academy North - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Ida vs. Westfield Preparatory - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Lincoln vs. Ferndale - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
University Prep vs. Chandler Park Academy - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Yale vs. Goodrich - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Detroit Country Day vs. St. Clair - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Fruitport - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Grant vs. Kenowa Hills - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Niles vs. Holland Christian - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Unity Christian vs. Paw Paw - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament
Arts & Tech Academy vs. Loyola - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
University Liggett vs. Center Line Prep Academy - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Reese vs. International Academy - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Sandusky vs. Harbor Beach - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Westwood vs. Menominee - 03/03, 6:45 PM EST
East Jordan vs. Elk Rapids - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Beal City vs. McBain - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Tawas Area vs. Pinconning - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Springport vs. Laingsburg - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
New Standard Academy vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Whiteford vs. Onsted - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Jonesville vs. Ecorse - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Calvin Christian vs. Kent City - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Western Michigan Christian vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Brandywine vs. Gobles - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Schoolcraft vs. Bronson - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament
Wakefield-Marenisco vs. Dollar Bay - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Forest Park vs. North Dickinson - 03/03, 5:00 PM EST
Rudyard vs. Pickford - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Northern Michigan Christian vs. Hillman - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Douglass vs. Inter-City Baptist - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Whitmore Lake vs. Southfield Christian - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Kingston vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Cardinal Mooney Catholic vs. Ubly - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Colon vs. New Buffalo - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Lawrence vs. St. Philip Catholic Central - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Hillsdale Academy vs. Concord - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Webberville vs. Summerfield - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Traverse City Christian vs. Ellsworth - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Whittemore-Prescott vs. Onekama - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST
Nouvel Catholic Central vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST
Baldwin vs. Fowler - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST