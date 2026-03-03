High School

Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 3, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball playoffs

Robin Erickson

East Lansing takes on Norrix in the Regional Semifinal round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys State Tournament.
East Lansing takes on Norrix in the Regional Semifinal round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys State Tournament. / Scott Hasse

The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets begin on Tuesday, March 3 with 64 games in the regional semifinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Marquette vs. Mt. Pleasant - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Saginaw United vs. Rockford - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Northview vs. Grandville - 03/03, 5:00 PM EST

West Ottawa vs. East Kentwood - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Avondale vs. West Bloomfield - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Oxford vs. Adams - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Chippewa Valley vs. Roseville - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Royal Oak vs. L'Anse Creuse North - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

East Lansing vs. Norrix - 03/03, 8:00 PM EST

Kalamazoo Central vs. Jackson - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Pioneer vs. Detroit Catholic Central - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Hartland vs. Canton - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

River Rouge vs. Riverview - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Woodhaven vs. Wayne Memorial - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Fitzgerald vs. Farmington - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Cass Tech vs. Brother Rice - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament

Kingsford vs. Cheboygan - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Ludington vs. Gladwin - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Hamady vs. Frankenmuth - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Freeland vs. Portland - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Chelsea vs. Marshall - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Sexton vs. Michigan Center - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Divine Child vs. Summit Academy North - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Ida vs. Westfield Preparatory - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Lincoln vs. Ferndale - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

University Prep vs. Chandler Park Academy - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Yale vs. Goodrich - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Detroit Country Day vs. St. Clair - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Fruitport - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Grant vs. Kenowa Hills - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Niles vs. Holland Christian - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Unity Christian vs. Paw Paw - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Loyola - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

University Liggett vs. Center Line Prep Academy - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Reese vs. International Academy - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Sandusky vs. Harbor Beach - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Westwood vs. Menominee - 03/03, 6:45 PM EST

East Jordan vs. Elk Rapids - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Beal City vs. McBain - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Tawas Area vs. Pinconning - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Springport vs. Laingsburg - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

New Standard Academy vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Whiteford vs. Onsted - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Jonesville vs. Ecorse - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Calvin Christian vs. Kent City - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Western Michigan Christian vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Brandywine vs. Gobles - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Schoolcraft vs. Bronson - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament

Wakefield-Marenisco vs. Dollar Bay - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Forest Park vs. North Dickinson - 03/03, 5:00 PM EST

Rudyard vs. Pickford - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Northern Michigan Christian vs. Hillman - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Douglass vs. Inter-City Baptist - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Whitmore Lake vs. Southfield Christian - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Kingston vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Cardinal Mooney Catholic vs. Ubly - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Colon vs. New Buffalo - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Lawrence vs. St. Philip Catholic Central - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Hillsdale Academy vs. Concord - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Webberville vs. Summerfield - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Traverse City Christian vs. Ellsworth - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Whittemore-Prescott vs. Onekama - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

Nouvel Catholic Central vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/03, 5:30 PM EST

Baldwin vs. Fowler - 03/03, 7:00 PM EST

