Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 West Point at No. 10 Noxubee County.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 11.
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 38 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 12.
Choctaw Central (2-0) at Philadelphia (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Tupelo Christian Prep (1-1) at Harding Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Marion County (1-2) at South Lamar (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Meridian (0-2) at Starkville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Tupelo (2-0) at Houston (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
West Point (2-0) at Noxubee County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Aberdeen (1-1) at West Lowndes (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Kossuth (0-1) at Tishomingo County (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Eupora (2-0) at Ethel (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Callaway (2-0) at Grenada (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Vincent (1-1) at Lamar County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw County (2-0) at Hernando (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Houston (0-2) at Corinth (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Holmes County Central (2-0) at Louisville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (2-0) at Berry (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (1-1) at West Lauderdale (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
East Union (0-2) at Booneville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Vardaman (0-2) at French Camp Academy (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Mantachie (2-0) at Hatley (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Winona (0-2) at Calhoun City (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Myrtle (2-0) at Belmont (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Baldwyn (2-0) at Nettleton (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Nanih Waiya (1-1) at Hamilton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
East Webster (1-1) at Biggersville (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Lake Cormorant (2-0) at Columbus (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Noxapater (1-1) at Puckett (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
North Pontotoc (2-0) at Alcorn Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Greene County (1-2) at Sulligent (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Dora (0-3) at Hamilton (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Fultondale (0-3) at Fayette County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Coffeeville (0-2) at Water Valley (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Bruce (2-0) at Falkner (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Lamar (1-0) at Caledonia (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Shannon (1-1) at Okolona (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
New Albany (1-1) at Itawamba Agricultural (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Saltillo (1-1) at Amory (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
South Pontotoc (0-2) at Mooreville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Strayhorn (1-1) at Smithville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here