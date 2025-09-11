High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Thursday, September 11

Gray Reid

Desoto Central vs Lake Cormorant
Desoto Central vs Lake Cormorant / Duane Bierman

There are 39 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 West Point at No. 10 Noxubee County.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 11, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 11.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 38 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 12.

Choctaw Central (2-0) at Philadelphia (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Tupelo Christian Prep (1-1) at Harding Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Marion County (1-2) at South Lamar (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Meridian (0-2) at Starkville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Tupelo (2-0) at Houston (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

West Point (2-0) at Noxubee County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Aberdeen (1-1) at West Lowndes (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Kossuth (0-1) at Tishomingo County (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Eupora (2-0) at Ethel (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Callaway (2-0) at Grenada (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Vincent (1-1) at Lamar County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw County (2-0) at Hernando (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Houston (0-2) at Corinth (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Holmes County Central (2-0) at Louisville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (2-0) at Berry (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (1-1) at West Lauderdale (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

East Union (0-2) at Booneville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Vardaman (0-2) at French Camp Academy (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Mantachie (2-0) at Hatley (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Winona (0-2) at Calhoun City (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Myrtle (2-0) at Belmont (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Baldwyn (2-0) at Nettleton (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Nanih Waiya (1-1) at Hamilton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

East Webster (1-1) at Biggersville (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Lake Cormorant (2-0) at Columbus (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Noxapater (1-1) at Puckett (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

North Pontotoc (2-0) at Alcorn Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Greene County (1-2) at Sulligent (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Dora (0-3) at Hamilton (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Fultondale (0-3) at Fayette County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Coffeeville (0-2) at Water Valley (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Bruce (2-0) at Falkner (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Lamar (1-0) at Caledonia (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Shannon (1-1) at Okolona (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

New Albany (1-1) at Itawamba Agricultural (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Saltillo (1-1) at Amory (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

South Pontotoc (0-2) at Mooreville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Strayhorn (1-1) at Smithville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

