High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on September 25

Gray Reid

The No. 1 team in Mississippi in 2025, the Tupelo Golden Wave
The No. 1 team in Mississippi in 2025, the Tupelo Golden Wave / Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 West Point at No. 1 Tupelo.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are four games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 25.

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 34 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 26.

Calhoun City at Shaw - 7:00 PM

Walnut at Myrtle - 7:00 PM

Starkville at Brandon - 7:00 PM

Belmont at Red Bay - 7:00 PM

Noxapater at Eupora - 7:00 PM

Louisville at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM

Adamsville at Tishomingo County - 7:00 PM

French Camp Academy at Ethel - 7:00 PM

Philadelphia at West Lauderdale - 7:00 PM

Berry at Lamar County - 7:00 PM

Columbus at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM

Choctaw Central at Yazoo County - 7:00 PM

Pontotoc at New Albany - 7:00 PM

Byers at Thrasher - 7:00 PM

Holy Spirit Catholic at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM

Bruce at J.Z. George - 7:00 PM

Winona at Amanda Elzy - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc at Kossuth - 7:00 PM

Ripley at Booneville - 7:00 PM

Falkner at Tupelo Christian Prep - 7:00 PM

Okolona at Nettleton - 7:00 PM

Vardaman at Water Valley - 7:00 PM

Choctaw County at Kosciusko - 7:00 PM

Houston at New Hope - 7:00 PM

Caledonia at East Webster - 7:00 PM

Mooreville at Mantachie - 7:00 PM

Biggersville at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM

Hamilton at Sulligent - 7:00 PM

Coffeeville at Potts Camp - 7:00 PM

West Point at Tupelo - 7:00 PM

Saltillo at Shannon - 7:00 PM

Aberdeen at Itawamba Agricultural - 7:00 PM

South Pontotoc at Amory - 7:00 PM

Grenada at Oxford - 7:00 PM

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi