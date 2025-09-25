Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 West Point at No. 1 Tupelo.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 25.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 26.
Calhoun City at Shaw - 7:00 PM
Walnut at Myrtle - 7:00 PM
Starkville at Brandon - 7:00 PM
Belmont at Red Bay - 7:00 PM
Noxapater at Eupora - 7:00 PM
Louisville at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM
Adamsville at Tishomingo County - 7:00 PM
French Camp Academy at Ethel - 7:00 PM
Philadelphia at West Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
Berry at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Columbus at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Choctaw Central at Yazoo County - 7:00 PM
Pontotoc at New Albany - 7:00 PM
Byers at Thrasher - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Bruce at J.Z. George - 7:00 PM
Winona at Amanda Elzy - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc at Kossuth - 7:00 PM
Ripley at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Falkner at Tupelo Christian Prep - 7:00 PM
Okolona at Nettleton - 7:00 PM
Vardaman at Water Valley - 7:00 PM
Choctaw County at Kosciusko - 7:00 PM
Houston at New Hope - 7:00 PM
Caledonia at East Webster - 7:00 PM
Mooreville at Mantachie - 7:00 PM
Biggersville at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Sulligent - 7:00 PM
Coffeeville at Potts Camp - 7:00 PM
West Point at Tupelo - 7:00 PM
Saltillo at Shannon - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen at Itawamba Agricultural - 7:00 PM
South Pontotoc at Amory - 7:00 PM
Grenada at Oxford - 7:00 PM
