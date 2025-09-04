High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Thursday, September 4

Starkville QB Trey Petty (12) looks for his man during his team s Friday night football game against Madison Central High School. Madison Central defeated visitors Starkville High School 41-21 at Jaguar Stadium in Madison, MS on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Starkville QB Trey Petty (12) looks for his man during his team s Friday night football game against Madison Central High School. Madison Central defeated visitors Starkville High School 41-21 at Jaguar Stadium in Madison, MS on Friday, September 23, 2022. / Sarah Warnock / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 39 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including 5 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Starkville at No. 9 West Point.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025

There are 3 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 4.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 5.

Cherokee (1-1) at Choctaw Central (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST

Tupelo (1-0) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-1) - 6:00 PM CST

New Albany (1-0) at Senatobia (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST

Northpoint Christian (0-2) at Tupelo Christian Prep (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Mantachie (1-0) at Ashland (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (0-1) at Meridian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

J.Z. George (0-1) at Coffeeville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayette County (1-1) at Dora (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Calhoun City (1-0) at Aberdeen (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

French Camp Academy (0-1) at Eupora (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Grenada (1-0) at Winona (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Biggersville (1-0) at Tishomingo County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (0-1) at Noxapater (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Noxubee County (1-0) at Kemper County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lamar County (1-1) at Greene County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Southaven (1-0) at Columbus (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Starkville (1-0) at West Point (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pontotoc (1-0) at Houston (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sulligent (1-1) at Isabella (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

South Lamar (0-2) at Hubbertville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Berry (1-0) at Marion County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lafayette (1-0) at Saltillo (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Water Valley (1-0) at South Pontotoc (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Smithville (1-0) at Hatley (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Belmont (1-0) at Walnut (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mooreville (0-1) at East Union (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bruce (1-0) at Vardaman (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

East Webster (0-1) at Nanih Waiya (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Nettleton (0-1) at North Pontotoc (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw County (1-0) at New Hope (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Booneville (0-1) at Baldwyn (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Okolona (0-1) at Falkner (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Louisville (0-1) at Shannon (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Corinth (0-1) at Itawamba Agricultural (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (2-0) at Cordova (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Caledonia (0-1) at Amory (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

