Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including 5 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Starkville at No. 9 West Point.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 5.
Cherokee (1-1) at Choctaw Central (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST
Tupelo (1-0) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-1) - 6:00 PM CST
New Albany (1-0) at Senatobia (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST
Northpoint Christian (0-2) at Tupelo Christian Prep (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Mantachie (1-0) at Ashland (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (0-1) at Meridian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
J.Z. George (0-1) at Coffeeville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayette County (1-1) at Dora (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Calhoun City (1-0) at Aberdeen (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
French Camp Academy (0-1) at Eupora (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Grenada (1-0) at Winona (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Biggersville (1-0) at Tishomingo County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (0-1) at Noxapater (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Noxubee County (1-0) at Kemper County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lamar County (1-1) at Greene County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Southaven (1-0) at Columbus (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Starkville (1-0) at West Point (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pontotoc (1-0) at Houston (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sulligent (1-1) at Isabella (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
South Lamar (0-2) at Hubbertville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Berry (1-0) at Marion County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lafayette (1-0) at Saltillo (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Water Valley (1-0) at South Pontotoc (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Smithville (1-0) at Hatley (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Belmont (1-0) at Walnut (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mooreville (0-1) at East Union (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bruce (1-0) at Vardaman (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
East Webster (0-1) at Nanih Waiya (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Nettleton (0-1) at North Pontotoc (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw County (1-0) at New Hope (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Booneville (0-1) at Baldwyn (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Okolona (0-1) at Falkner (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Louisville (0-1) at Shannon (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Corinth (0-1) at Itawamba Agricultural (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (2-0) at Cordova (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Caledonia (0-1) at Amory (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
