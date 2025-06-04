Final Top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings (6/4/2025)
After a terrific season of high school baseball in the Magnolia State, it is time for the final top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings. After the conclusion of the state championship series', we have some movement in the final poll.
Madison Central and Saltillo break into the top five while Purvis and Oak Grove drop in the rankings. Lafayette finishes in the top 10 along with Presbyterian Christian who won their first ever state championship this season. Clarkdale also breaks into the top 25 after they made a run all the way to the Class 2A state championship series.
Check out the entire list of the final top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings, as we see it.
1. Magnolia Heights (39-5)
The Chiefs finish as the top ranked team in the state after they defeated Columbia Academy in two games to capture the Class 5A MAIS state championship.
2. West Lauderdale (32-5)
The Knights finish their season ranked second after they won the Class 4A state championship in three games over Purvis.
3. East Union (35-5)
Like the Knights, the Urchins have managed to climb up in the rankings in the final poll after they defeated Clarkdale in the Class 2A state championship.
4. Saltillo (27-5)
The Tigers find themselves in the top five after they defeated George County to win the Class 6A state championship. They also ended the season on an eight-game winning streak.
5. Madison Central (20-7)
The Jaguars managed to defeat Tupelo in the 7A state semifinals, and as a result they faced Brandon for the state championship. They emerged victorious defeating the Bulldogs in three games.
6. Lafayette (27-8)
The Commodores lost only twice in the final two months of the season, and they made it through the playoffs with a perfect record which is highlighted by their two wins over South Jones in the Class 5A state championship.
7. Purvis (29-8)
The Tornadoes failed to capture state in the thrilling series with West Lauderdale. Nonetheless, they still put together a terrific year, and they are deserving of their ranking inside the top 10.
8. Presbyterian Christian (24-14)
The Bobcats finished their greatest season in school history when they won their first ever baseball state championship over Hartfield Academy in the Class 6A MAIS state championship.
9. Seminary (33-8-2)
The Bulldogs are another team that finds itself inside the top 10 in the final rankings. After losing game one in the semifinals to West Marion, they responded by outscoring the Trojans 30-3 in the final two games. In the Class 3A state championship, Seminary defeated Mooreville in two games to claim state.
10. Brandon (24-14)
The Bulldogs' magical season came to an end when they were defeated by Madison Central in the state championship series. However, their series wins over Ocean Springs and Brandon in the playoffs might be the two most impressive series wins in the state this season.
11. South Jones (30-9)
The Braves finish one spot shy of making the final top 10 after they were defeated by Lafayette in a hard-fought battle for the state championship.
12. Oak Grove (25-7)
For most of the season, the Warriors looked like one of the top two or three teams in the state. However, they were upset by Brandon in two games in the Class 7A state semifinals.
13. Hartfield Academy (28-8)
The Hawks find their final resting place at #12 after they were defeated by PCS in the 6A MAIS state championship. They still put together a terrific season which included a 9-1 record over their rivals in Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy.
14. Sumrall (25-9)
The Bobcats have been one of the most consistent teams in the state all season long, but they unfortunately ran into a buzzsaw that is Purvis. Prior to their defeat(s), they had won 11-straight games.
15. Columbia Academy (28-10)
The Cougars did all they could by putting up a fight versus Magnolia Heights, but the Chiefs proved to be too much in two games for Columbia Academy.
16. Mooreville (29-11)
The Troopers offenses sputtered in the 3A state championship versus Seminary only scoring two runs. However, they still had a terrific season that saw them emerge as district champions.
17. Itawamba Agricultural (32-11)
The Indians saw their season come to an end when they fell to West Lauderdale in a thrilling three-game series in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. However, their play throughout the regular season helped solidify their case as one of the top 25 teams in the state.
18. Warren Central (20-11)
The Vikings season came to an end when they were defeated by Saltillo in two games in the 6A semifinals. They still had an accomplished season that saw them go undefeated in district play.
19. Tupelo (20-16)
The Golden Wave were up-and-down for most of the season, but they got hot at the right time of the season making it all the way to the state semifinals. Unfortunately, they were defeated by Madison Central who would go on to win the 7A state championship.
20. Pisgah (28-9)
After losing game one to Clarkdale, the Dragons failed to bounce back in game two as they were defeated in the 2A state semifinals. However, they did win district, and the experience and confidence they gained this season should help them next season.
21. Tri-County Academy (28-6)
The Rebels repeated as state champions when they defeated North Delta in three games in the Class 4A MAIS state championship series.
22. Corinth (23-12)
The Warriors find their final resting place just inside the top 25 after they were eliminated by Lafayette in the 5A state semifinals.
23. Clarkdale (26-9)
The Bulldogs break into the final rankings of the season when they reached the 2A state championship where they lost in three games to East Union.
24. George County (24-12)
The Rebels had the finish line it sight, but Saltillo beat them to the finish as George County were defeated in two games in the 6A state championship series.
25. Lewisburg (21-10)
The Patriots had their eyes on potentially making a deep-run into the playoffs, but they ultimately fell to Tupelo in three games in the playoffs.