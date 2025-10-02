Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Brandon at No. 14 Northwest Rankin.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2 25, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 2.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 3.
Salem at Discovery Christian - 7:00 PM
Wilkinson County at Loyd Star - 7:00 PM
Noxubee County at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Bogue Chitto at Park Place Christian - 7:00 PM
Oxford at Madison Central - 7:00 PM
Port Gibson at Hazlehurst - 7:00 PM
Magee at Jefferson Davis County - 7:00 PM
Brandon at Northwest Rankin - 7:00 PM
West Marion at Tylertown - 7:00 PM
Poplarville at McComb - 7:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal at Mount Olive - 7:00 PM
Louisville at Yazoo City - 7:00 PM
Wesson at Enterprise (Brookhaven) - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Mize - 7:00 PM
Mendenhall at Forest - 7:00 PM
Sebastopol at Noxapater - 7:00 PM
Raleigh at McLaurin - 7:00 PM
Morton at Richland - 7:00 PM
West Lincoln at Pelahatchie - 7:00 PM
Simmons at South Delta - 7:00 PM
Shaw at South Delta - 7:00 PM
Murrah at Lanier - 7:00 PM
Raymond at Jim Hill - 7:00 PM
Ethel at McAdams - 7:00 PM
Columbia at Lawrence County - 7:00 PM
Pisgah at Southeast Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
Callaway at West Point - 7:00 PM
Crystal Springs at Franklin County - 7:00 PM
North Forrest at Collins - 7:00 PM
Humphreys County at Amanda Elzy - 7:00 PM
Lake at Newton - 7:00 PM
Choctaw Central at Leake Central - 7:00 PM
Oak Forest Academy at Simpson Academy - 7:00 PM
Florence at Vicksburg - 7:00 PM
Leake County at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM
Eupora at Velma Jackson - 7:00 PM
Gentry at Kosciusko - 7:00 PM
Scott Central at Puckett - 7:00 PM
Stringer at Taylorsville - 7:00 PM
East Marion at Sacred Heart - 7:00 PM
