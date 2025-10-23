Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Oxford at No. 16 Clinton.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 24.
Forest Hill at West Jones - 7:00 PM
Hartfield Academy at East Rankin Academy - 7:00 PM
Columbia at South Pike - 7:00 PM
Jefferson County at Hazlehurst - 7:00 PM
Brandon at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County at Poplarville - 7:00 PM
Crystal Springs at Port Gibson - 7:00 PM
Pearl at Petal - 7:00 PM
Pelahatchie at Scott Central - 7:00 PM
Meridian at Northwest Rankin - 7:00 PM
South Delta at West Bolivar - 7:00 PM
Wilkinson County at Wesson - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick at Tylertown - 7:00 PM
Canton at Ridgeland - 7:00 PM
Raymond at Morton - 7:00 PM
Kosciusko at Yazoo City - 7:00 PM
Amite County at Enterprise (Brookhaven) - 7:00 PM
Eupora at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Leake County at Sebastopol - 7:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal at Union - 7:00 PM
McAdams at Noxapater - 7:00 PM
McLaurin at Jefferson Davis County - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Forest at Richland - 7:00 PM
Humphreys County at Yazoo County - 7:00 PM
Holmes County Central at Provine - 7:00 PM
Lanier at Florence - 7:00 PM
Mize at Bay Springs - 7:00 PM
Oxford at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Laurel at North Pike - 7:00 PM
Mount Olive at Salem - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg at Cleveland Central - 7:00 PM
Pisgah at Lake - 7:00 PM
South Jones at Brookhaven - 7:00 PM
West Lincoln at Bogue Chitto - 7:00 PM
Richton at Taylorsville - 7:00 PM
Jim Hill at Terry - 7:00 PM
Murrah at Starkville - 7:00 PM
Leake Central at Newton County - 7:00 PM
Callaway at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Parklane Academy at Simpson Academy - 7:00 PM
Sumrall at Natchez - 7:00 PM
Madison Central at Germantown - 7:00 PM
Ethel at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM
Velma Jackson at East Webster - 7:00 PM
Newton at Puckett - 7:00 PM
Collins at Sacred Heart - 7:00 PM
West Marion at Pass Christian - 7:00 PM
Raleigh at Seminary - 7:00 PM
