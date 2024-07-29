Mississippi high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are underway as top athletes from around the globe gather in France for a chance at Olympic glory.
Two athletes from Mississippi will take part in the Olympics and both will be representing Team USA.
For both Olympians, competing at a Mississippi high school was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the two athletes from Mississippi competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Shelby McEwen - Oxford - Track and Field
McEwen was born in Abbeville and attended Oxford High School before leaving the state for the University of Alabama where he was a four-time All-American, two-time SEC Champion, and two-time First Team All-SEC selection.
This will be his second time competing in the High Jump at the Olympics. He finished 12th in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
He will look to improve on that result at the Men's High Jump Qualification on August 7, and hope to advance to the Final on August 10.
Sam Kendricks - Oxford - Track and Field
Like McEwen, Kendricks went to Oxford High School before college but stayed in-state to attend Ole Miss, where he won a pair of back-to-back NCAA outdoor championships in 2013 and 2014.
He was a world champion in 2017, and again in 2019 when he set the American pole vault record at 6.06 m.
Kendricks did not qualify for the 2020 Olympics, but took home the Bronze medal in Men's Pole Vault at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
You can watch Kendricks in the Men's Pole Vault Qualification on August 3. If Kendricks advances, he will compete in the Pole Vault Final on August 5.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports