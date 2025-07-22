Former Mississippi standout inks with Unrivaled
Former Mississippi high school basketball standout and current Texas star Madison Booker is part of a group of college basketball players to sign NIL deals with Unrivaled.
The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league was created in 2023 by WNBA stars Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart. One of the main goals is to provide a way to compete and earn money while remaining in the United States.
Booker, the reigning 2025 SEC Player of the Year, was the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year while leading Germantown High School to the first Class 6A state championship in program history as a senior.
She was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, committing to the Longhorns over offers from Duke and Tennessee among others.
Booker was immediately placed in the starting lineup as a freshman, moving to the point guard role that year after an injury. She was named the Big 12 co-Player of the Year in 2024 and an All-American after averaging 16.5 points with five rebounds and five assists.
Last year, Booker continued to dominate, averaging just over 16 points with 6.6 rebounds and almost three assists per game, becoming a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.
Booker already has four gold medals in international play on her resume, helping the United States claim the FIBA AmeriCup, FIBA Under-19 World Cup, FIBA Under-17 World Cup and FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.
Along with Booker, Audi Crooks, JuJu Watkins, Lauren Betts, Hannah Hidalgo, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Olivia Miles, Madison Booker, Kiki Rice, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ta’Niya Latson, Syla Swords and Sienna Betts were all signed to deals by Unrivaled.