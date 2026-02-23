Mississippi High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, February 25.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 6.
Class 1A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
West Union vs. Wheeler - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST
Leflore County vs. Leake County - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST
Calhoun City vs. Ingomar - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST
Resurrection Catholic vs. Piney Woods - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST
Class 2A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
East Union vs. Baldwyn - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST
Heidelberg vs. Pelahatchie - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST
Water Valley vs. North Side - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST
Mize vs. Bay Springs - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST
Class 3A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
Coahoma County vs. Thomas E. Edwards - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST
Southeast Lauderdale vs. Quitman - February 26 at 5:30 PM CST
Independence vs. Booneville - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST
Saint Stanislaus vs. Port Gibson - February 26 at 8:30 PM CST
Class 4A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
Yazoo City vs. Greenwood - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST
Raymond vs. Leake Central - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST
Kosciusko vs. Rosa Fort - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST
Pass Christian vs. Morton - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST
Class 5A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
Lanier vs. Columbus - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST
Brookhaven vs. Natchez - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST
Pontotoc vs. Holmes County Central - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST
South Jones vs. Wayne County - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST
Class 6A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
Canton vs. Olive Branch - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST
Hancock vs. Terry - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST
Callaway vs. Ridgeland - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST
Jim Hill vs. Pascagoula - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST
Class 7A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
Germantown vs. DeSoto Central - February 26 at 5:30 PM CST
Gulfport vs. Northwest Rankin - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST
Tupelo vs. Starkville - February 26 at 8:30 PM CST
Meridian vs. Biloxi - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST
