Mississippi High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - February 23, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs

Gray Reid

Tupelo vs Hernando from Feb. 9, 2026
Tupelo vs Hernando from Feb. 9, 2026 / Jody McRee

The 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, February 25.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 6.

Class 1A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket   (select to view full bracket details)

West Union vs. Wheeler - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST

Leflore County vs. Leake County - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST

Calhoun City vs. Ingomar - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST

Resurrection Catholic vs. Piney Woods - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST

Class 2A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

East Union vs. Baldwyn - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST

Heidelberg vs. Pelahatchie - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST

Water Valley vs. North Side - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST

Mize vs. Bay Springs - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST

Class 3A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Coahoma County vs. Thomas E. Edwards - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Quitman - February 26 at 5:30 PM CST

Independence vs. Booneville - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST

Saint Stanislaus vs. Port Gibson - February 26 at 8:30 PM CST

Class 4A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Yazoo City vs. Greenwood - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST

Raymond vs. Leake Central - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST

Kosciusko vs. Rosa Fort - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST

Pass Christian vs. Morton - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST

Class 5A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Lanier vs. Columbus - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST

Brookhaven vs. Natchez - February 28 at 2:30 PM CST

Pontotoc vs. Holmes County Central - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST

South Jones vs. Wayne County - February 28 at 5:30 PM CST

Class 6A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Canton vs. Olive Branch - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST

Hancock vs. Terry - February 25 at 5:30 PM CST

Callaway vs. Ridgeland - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST

Jim Hill vs. Pascagoula - February 25 at 8:30 PM CST

Class 7A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Germantown vs. DeSoto Central - February 26 at 5:30 PM CST

Gulfport vs. Northwest Rankin - February 27 at 5:30 PM CST

Tupelo vs. Starkville - February 26 at 8:30 PM CST

Meridian vs. Biloxi - February 27 at 8:30 PM CST

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

