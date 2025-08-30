High School

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Mississippi High School Football

Gray Reid

Hattiesburg's Tristen Keys (5) returns for the Tigers during play against Grenada in the MHSAA 6A championship game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — August 29, 2025

Mississippi high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Aberdeen 42, Okolona 20

Amite County 24, Provine 0

Amory 7, Pontotoc 34

Baldwyn 35, Kossuth 14

Bay Springs 20, South Pike 14

Belmont 36, McNairy Central 34

Biggersville 34, West Lowndes 8

Biloxi 30, Holmes County Central 33

Booneville 0, North Pontotoc 35

Brookhaven 45, Lawrence County 0

Bruce 32, South Pontotoc 28

Callaway 34, Forest Hill 6

Canton 35, Velma Jackson 28

Choctaw Central 40, Newton 15

Choctaw County 14, East Webster 0

Clarkdale 35, Resurrection Catholic 7

Clarksdale 26, Cleveland Central 24

Clinton 45, Warren Central 13

Collins 13, Sumrall 50

Columbia 22, Hartfield Academy 21

Corinth 33, New Hope 41

D'Iberville 14, Raleigh 6

DeSoto Central 42, South Panola 39

East Central 27, Greene County 34

East Union 13, Tupelo Christian Prep 42

Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0, North Forrest 39

Enterprise Clarke 22, Stringer 34

Ethel 38, J.Z. George 6

Falkner 12, Myrtle 29

First Assembly Christian 12, Walnut 0

Florence 44, Richland 27

Forest 37, Lake 0

Forest County Agricultural 39, Saint Stanislaus 3

Franklin County 26, North Pike 7

French Camp Academy 0, Oak Hill Academy 22

Gautier 35, George County 0

Germantown 17, Northwest Rankin 24

Greene County 34, East Central 27

Greenville 26, Gentry 6

Grenada 42, Pine Bluff 6

Gulfport 28, Picayune 31

Hancock 13, Stone 31

Harrison Central 12, Lanier 28

Hartfield Academy 21, Columbia 22

Hatley 51, Nettleton 20

Hattiesburg 26, Petal 50

Hernando 48, Overton 0

Holmes County Central 33, Biloxi 30

Horn Lake 33, Center Hill 0

Humphreys County 12, Yazoo City 36

Independence 7, Water Valley 19

Itawamba Agricultural 27, Caledonia 16

J.Z. George 6, Ethel 38

Jefferson Davis County 6, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 47

Kemper County 32, Quitman 34

Kosciusko 49, Neshoba Central 7

Kossuth 14, Baldwyn 35

Lafayette 51, Wooddale 0

Lake 0, Forest 37

Lake Cormorant 42, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 20

Lanier 28, Harrison Central 12

Laurel 9, West Jones 20

Lawrence County 0, Brookhaven 45

Leake Academy 29, Simpson Academy 26

Leake Central 42, Leake County 26

Leflore County 18, Amanda Elzy 6

Leland 6, O'Bannon 28

Lewisburg 44, Mitchell 26

Long Beach 14, Pass Christian 49

Loyd Star 20, Perry Central 0

Louisville 7, West Point 9

Lumberton 0, Purvis 28

Madison Central 20, Pearl 6

Madison-Ridgeland Academy 47, Jefferson Davis County 6

McComb 45, Tylertown 6

McLaurin 20, Salem 36

Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 20, Senatobia 21

Mendenhall 13, Ridgeland 21

Middleton 32, Thrasher 6

Mitchell 26, Lewisburg 44

Mize 27, Taylorsville 13

Mobile Christian 45, Presbyterian Christian 35

Morton 21, Newton County 32

Moss Point 0, Pascagoula 47

Murrah 0, Terry 47

Myrtle 29, Falkner 12

Nanih Waiya 49, Vardaman 3

Natchez 8, Vicksburg 14

Neshoba Central 7, Kosciusko 49

Nettleton 20, Hatley 51

New Albany 45, Saltillo 44

New Hope 41, Corinth 33

Newton 15, Choctaw Central 40

Newton County 32, Morton 21

North Forrest 39, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0

North Panola 18, Rosa Fort 50

North Pike 7, Franklin County 26

North Pontotoc 35, Booneville 0

Northwest Rankin 24, Germantown 17

Noxapater 28, Southeast Lauderdale 0

O'Bannon 28, Leland 6

Oak Grove 54, Starkville 57

Oak Hill Academy 22, French Camp Academy 0

Okolona 20, Aberdeen 42

Olive Branch 10, Shannon 28

Overton 0, Hernando 48

Oxford 39, Collierville 36

Pascagoula 47, Moss Point 0

Pass Christian 49, Long Beach 14

Pearl 6, Madison Central 20

Pearl River Central 49, Bay High 0

Perry Central 0, Loyd Star 20

Petal 50, Hattiesburg 26

Philadelphia 6, Union 38

Picayune 31, Gulfport 28

Pontotoc 34, Amory 7

Poplarville 18, West Harrison 34

Potts Camp 24, Strayhorn 28

Presbyterian Christian 35, Mobile Christian 45

Provine 0, Amite County 24

Puckett 16, Sebastopol 37

PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 20, Lake Cormorant 42

Purvis 28, Lumberton 0

Quitman 34, Kemper County 32

Raleigh 6, D'Iberville 14

Resurrection Catholic 7, Clarkdale 35

Richland 27, Florence 44

Richton 36, West Lincoln 0

Ridgeland 21, Mendenhall 13

Riverside 0, Yazoo County 46

Rosa Fort 50, North Panola 18

Saint Stanislaus 3, Forest County Agricultural 39

Salem 36, McLaurin 20

Saltillo 44, New Albany 45

Sebastopol 37, Puckett 16

Seminary 14, West Lauderdale 40

Senatobia 21, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 20

Shannon 28, Olive Branch 10

Simmons 40, Coahoma County 14

Simpson Academy 26, Leake Academy 29

South Delta 34, Wilkinson County 6

South Panola 39, DeSoto Central 42

South Pike 14, Bay Springs 20

South Pontotoc 28, Bruce 32

Southeast Lauderdale 0, Noxapater 28

Southaven 26, Winona 22

St. Martin 64, Vancleave 21

St. Patrick 40, Christian Collegiate 0

Starkville 57, Oak Grove 54

Stone 31, Hancock 13

Strayhorn 28, Potts Camp 24

Stringer 34, Enterprise Clarke 22

Sumrall 50, Collins 13

Taylorsville 13, Mize 27

Terry 47, Murrah 0

Thrasher 6, Middleton 32

Tishomingo County 42, Alcorn Central 0

Tupelo 36, Brandon 15

Tupelo Christian Prep 42, East Union 13

Tylertown 6, McComb 45

Union 38, Philadelphia 6

Vancleave 21, St. Martin 64

Vardaman 3, Nanih Waiya 49

Velma Jackson 28, Canton 35

Vicksburg 14, Natchez 8

Walnut 0, First Assembly Christian 12

Warren Central 13, Clinton 45

Water Valley 19, Independence 7

Wayne County 0, Williamson 42

West Harrison 34, Poplarville 18

West Jones 20, Laurel 9

West Lauderdale 40, Seminary 14

West Lincoln 0, Richton 36

West Lowndes 8, Biggersville 34

West Point 9, Louisville 7

Wesson 46, Bogue Chitto 8

Wilkinson County 6, South Delta 34

Williamson 42, Wayne County 0

Winona 22, Southaven 26

Wooddale 0, Lafayette 51

Yazoo City 36, Humphreys County 12

Yazoo County 46, Riverside 0

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

