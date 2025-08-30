Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Aberdeen 42, Okolona 20
Amite County 24, Provine 0
Amory 7, Pontotoc 34
Baldwyn 35, Kossuth 14
Bay Springs 20, South Pike 14
Belmont 36, McNairy Central 34
Biggersville 34, West Lowndes 8
Biloxi 30, Holmes County Central 33
Booneville 0, North Pontotoc 35
Brookhaven 45, Lawrence County 0
Bruce 32, South Pontotoc 28
Callaway 34, Forest Hill 6
Canton 35, Velma Jackson 28
Choctaw Central 40, Newton 15
Choctaw County 14, East Webster 0
Clarkdale 35, Resurrection Catholic 7
Clarksdale 26, Cleveland Central 24
Clinton 45, Warren Central 13
Collins 13, Sumrall 50
Columbia 22, Hartfield Academy 21
Corinth 33, New Hope 41
D'Iberville 14, Raleigh 6
DeSoto Central 42, South Panola 39
East Union 13, Tupelo Christian Prep 42
Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0, North Forrest 39
Enterprise Clarke 22, Stringer 34
Ethel 38, J.Z. George 6
Falkner 12, Myrtle 29
First Assembly Christian 12, Walnut 0
Florence 44, Richland 27
Forest 37, Lake 0
Forest County Agricultural 39, Saint Stanislaus 3
Franklin County 26, North Pike 7
French Camp Academy 0, Oak Hill Academy 22
Gautier 35, George County 0
Germantown 17, Northwest Rankin 24
Greenville 26, Gentry 6
Grenada 42, Pine Bluff 6
Gulfport 28, Picayune 31
Hancock 13, Stone 31
Harrison Central 12, Lanier 28
Hatley 51, Nettleton 20
Hattiesburg 26, Petal 50
Hernando 48, Overton 0
Horn Lake 33, Center Hill 0
Humphreys County 12, Yazoo City 36
Independence 7, Water Valley 19
Itawamba Agricultural 27, Caledonia 16
Jefferson Davis County 6, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 47
Kemper County 32, Quitman 34
Kosciusko 49, Neshoba Central 7
Lafayette 51, Wooddale 0
Lake Cormorant 42, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 20
Lanier 28, Harrison Central 12
Laurel 9, West Jones 20
Leake Academy 29, Simpson Academy 26
Leake Central 42, Leake County 26
Leflore County 18, Amanda Elzy 6
Leland 6, O'Bannon 28
Lewisburg 44, Mitchell 26
Long Beach 14, Pass Christian 49
Loyd Star 20, Perry Central 0
Louisville 7, West Point 9
Lumberton 0, Purvis 28
Madison Central 20, Pearl 6
Madison-Ridgeland Academy 47, Jefferson Davis County 6
McComb 45, Tylertown 6
McLaurin 20, Salem 36
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 20, Senatobia 21
Mendenhall 13, Ridgeland 21
Middleton 32, Thrasher 6
Mize 27, Taylorsville 13
Mobile Christian 45, Presbyterian Christian 35
Morton 21, Newton County 32
Moss Point 0, Pascagoula 47
Murrah 0, Terry 47
Nanih Waiya 49, Vardaman 3
Natchez 8, Vicksburg 14
New Albany 45, Saltillo 44
North Forrest 39, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0
North Panola 18, Rosa Fort 50
Noxapater 28, Southeast Lauderdale 0
O'Bannon 28, Leland 6
Oak Grove 54, Starkville 57
Oak Hill Academy 22, French Camp Academy 0
Olive Branch 10, Shannon 28
Oxford 39, Collierville 36
Pearl River Central 49, Bay High 0
Petal 50, Hattiesburg 26
Philadelphia 6, Union 38
Poplarville 18, West Harrison 34
Potts Camp 24, Strayhorn 28
Presbyterian Christian 35, Mobile Christian 45
Puckett 16, Sebastopol 37
Quitman 34, Kemper County 32
Richton 36, West Lincoln 0
Ridgeland 21, Mendenhall 13
Riverside 0, Yazoo County 46
Seminary 14, West Lauderdale 40
Simmons 40, Coahoma County 14
South Delta 34, Wilkinson County 6
Southaven 26, Winona 22
St. Martin 64, Vancleave 21
St. Patrick 40, Christian Collegiate 0
Starkville 57, Oak Grove 54
Tishomingo County 42, Alcorn Central 0
Tupelo 36, Brandon 15
Tupelo Christian Prep 42, East Union 13
Vardaman 3, Nanih Waiya 49
Wayne County 0, Williamson 42
Wesson 46, Bogue Chitto 8
Williamson 42, Wayne County 0
Yazoo County 46, Riverside 0