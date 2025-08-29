High School

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — August 29, 2025

Get MHSAA and MAIS live updates and final scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on August 29

There are 110 high school football games in Mississippi on Friday, August 29. There are 27 games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 Tupelo vs. No. 2 Brandon at 7 p.m.

You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.

Thrasher vs Middleton

Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering vs Senatobia

Walnut vs First Assembly Christian

Wooddale vs Lafayette

Mitchell vs Lewisburg

McNairy Central vs Belmont

Oxford vs Collierville

Lake Cormorant vs PURE Youth Athletics Alliance

Jefferson Davis County vs Madison-Ridgeland Academy

M.S. Palmer vs West Tallahatchie

Resurrection Catholic vs Clarkdale

Columbia vs Hartfield Academy

Bay Springs vs South Pike

Pearl vs Madison Central

Laurel vs West Jones

Falkner vs Myrtle

West Harrison vs Poplarville

Clarksdale vs Cleveland Central

Hattiesburg vs Petal

Jefferson County vs North Side

DeSoto Central vs South Panola

Germantown vs Northwest Rankin

Bogue Chitto vs Wesson

Tupelo vs Brandon

Tylertown vs McComb

Port Gibson vs Raymond

Magee vs Mount Olive

Lumberton vs Purvis

Center Hill vs Horn Lake

Okolona vs Aberdeen

Humphreys County vs Yazoo City

Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs North Forrest

Heidelberg vs Noxubee County

Philadelphia vs Union

Southaven vs Winona

Lake vs Forest

Christian Collegiate vs St. Patrick

Stone vs Hancock

Bay High vs Pearl River Central

Pine Bluff vs Grenada

Southeast Lauderdale vs Noxapater

Salem vs McLaurin

St. Martin vs Vancleave

Kosciusko vs Neshoba Central

Coahoma County vs Simmons

O'Bannon vs Leland

Harrison Central vs Lanier

Callaway vs Forest Hill

Quitman vs Kemper County

Gautier vs George County

Richland vs Florence

Warren Central vs Clinton

Forrest County Agricultural vs Saint Stanislaus

Pelahatchie vs Pisgah

Lawrence County vs Brookhaven

North Pike vs Franklin County

Raleigh vs D'Iberville

Holmes County Central vs Biloxi

Water Valley vs Independence

Columbus vs Houston

Mize vs Taylorsville

New Hope vs Corinth

West Point vs Louisville

Provine vs Amite County

Yazoo County vs Riverside

Sumrall vs Collins

Murrah vs Terry

Greene County vs East Central

Ridgeland vs Mendenhall

Oak Grove vs Starkville

Morton vs Newton County

Seminary vs West Lauderdale

South Pontotoc vs Bruce

Gentry vs Greenville

Thomas E. Edwards vs Greenwood

Amanda Elzy vs Leflore County

Loyd Star vs Perry Central

Saltillo vs New Albany

Baldwyn vs Kossuth

Choctaw Central vs Newton

Rosa Fort vs North Panola

East Union vs Tupelo Christian Prep

Oak Hill Academy vs French Camp Academy

Leake County vs Leake Central

Simpson Academy vs Leake Academy

Nettleton vs Hatley

Vicksburg vs Natchez

Pascagoula vs Moss Point

Wayne County vs Williamson

Overton vs Hernando

Vardaman vs Nanih Waiya

Canton vs Velma Jackson

Booneville vs North Pontotoc

Biggersville vs West Lowndes

Presbyterian Christian vs Mobile Christian

Puckett vs Sebastopol

Choctaw County vs East Webster

Holly Springs vs Mantachie

Picayune vs Gulfport

Richton vs West Lincoln

Tishomingo County vs Alcorn Central

Itawamba Agricultural vs Caledonia

Ethel vs J.Z. George

Shannon vs Olive Branch

Ripley vs Mooreville

Amory vs Pontotoc

Enterprise Clarke vs Stringer

Long Beach vs Pass Christian

Potts Camp vs Strayhorn

Wilkinson County vs South Delta

