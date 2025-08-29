Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — August 29, 2025
There are 110 high school football games in Mississippi on Friday, August 29. There are 27 games including ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 Tupelo vs. No. 2 Brandon at 7 p.m.
You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.
Thrasher vs Middleton
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering vs Senatobia
Walnut vs First Assembly Christian
Wooddale vs Lafayette
Mitchell vs Lewisburg
McNairy Central vs Belmont
Oxford vs Collierville
Lake Cormorant vs PURE Youth Athletics Alliance
Jefferson Davis County vs Madison-Ridgeland Academy
M.S. Palmer vs West Tallahatchie
Resurrection Catholic vs Clarkdale
Columbia vs Hartfield Academy
Bay Springs vs South Pike
Pearl vs Madison Central
Laurel vs West Jones
Falkner vs Myrtle
West Harrison vs Poplarville
Clarksdale vs Cleveland Central
Hattiesburg vs Petal
Jefferson County vs North Side
DeSoto Central vs South Panola
Germantown vs Northwest Rankin
Bogue Chitto vs Wesson
Tupelo vs Brandon
Tylertown vs McComb
Port Gibson vs Raymond
Magee vs Mount Olive
Lumberton vs Purvis
Center Hill vs Horn Lake
Okolona vs Aberdeen
Humphreys County vs Yazoo City
Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs North Forrest
Heidelberg vs Noxubee County
Philadelphia vs Union
Southaven vs Winona
Lake vs Forest
Christian Collegiate vs St. Patrick
Stone vs Hancock
Bay High vs Pearl River Central
Pine Bluff vs Grenada
Southeast Lauderdale vs Noxapater
Salem vs McLaurin
St. Martin vs Vancleave
Kosciusko vs Neshoba Central
Coahoma County vs Simmons
O'Bannon vs Leland
Harrison Central vs Lanier
Callaway vs Forest Hill
Quitman vs Kemper County
Gautier vs George County
Richland vs Florence
Warren Central vs Clinton
Forrest County Agricultural vs Saint Stanislaus
Pelahatchie vs Pisgah
Lawrence County vs Brookhaven
North Pike vs Franklin County
Raleigh vs D'Iberville
Holmes County Central vs Biloxi
Water Valley vs Independence
Columbus vs Houston
Mize vs Taylorsville
New Hope vs Corinth
West Point vs Louisville
Provine vs Amite County
Yazoo County vs Riverside
Sumrall vs Collins
Murrah vs Terry
Greene County vs East Central
Ridgeland vs Mendenhall
Oak Grove vs Starkville
Morton vs Newton County
Seminary vs West Lauderdale
South Pontotoc vs Bruce
Gentry vs Greenville
Thomas E. Edwards vs Greenwood
Amanda Elzy vs Leflore County
Loyd Star vs Perry Central
Saltillo vs New Albany
Baldwyn vs Kossuth
Choctaw Central vs Newton
Rosa Fort vs North Panola
East Union vs Tupelo Christian Prep
Oak Hill Academy vs French Camp Academy
Leake County vs Leake Central
Simpson Academy vs Leake Academy
Nettleton vs Hatley
Vicksburg vs Natchez
Pascagoula vs Moss Point
Wayne County vs Williamson
Overton vs Hernando
Vardaman vs Nanih Waiya
Canton vs Velma Jackson
Booneville vs North Pontotoc
Biggersville vs West Lowndes
Presbyterian Christian vs Mobile Christian
Puckett vs Sebastopol
Choctaw County vs East Webster
Holly Springs vs Mantachie
Picayune vs Gulfport
Richton vs West Lincoln
Tishomingo County vs Alcorn Central
Itawamba Agricultural vs Caledonia
Ethel vs J.Z. George
Shannon vs Olive Branch
Ripley vs Mooreville
Amory vs Pontotoc
Enterprise Clarke vs Stringer
Long Beach vs Pass Christian
Potts Camp vs Strayhorn
Wilkinson County vs South Delta
