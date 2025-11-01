High School

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

Gray Reid

Desoto Central vs Olive Branch from Oct. 20, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 10.

Belmont 36, Mantachie 13

Biloxi 42, West Harrison 35

Brandon 17, Pearl 10

Brookhaven 41, North Pike 7

Canton 49, Greenville 28

Center Hill 27, Saltillo 14

Charleston 48, M.S. Palmer 6

Cleveland Central 22, Lanier 12

DeSoto Central 42, Hernando 21

East Central 27, Vancleave 24

East Webster 26, Eupora 0

Franklin County 14, Jefferson County 6

Germantown 47, Clinton 17

Gulfport 38, D'Iberville 35

Hamilton 53, Hatley 52

Hattiesburg 41, West Jones 20

Horn Lake 31, Southaven 14

Itawamba Agricultural 48, Amory 27

Lafayette 42, Caledonia 19

Laurel 14, Sumrall 10

Leake Central 41, Northeast Lauderdale 6

Madison Central 38, Starkville 35

McComb 41, South Pike 12

Mendenhall 33, Raymond 0

North Pontotoc 55, Tishomingo County 34

Oak Grove 37, Northwest Rankin 34

Ocean Springs 35, Harrison Central 0

Pascagoula 35, Hancock 0

Pearl River Central 49, Long Beach 21

Petal 42, Meridian 14

Picayune 35, Gautier 31

Pontotoc 28, Columbus 20

Presbyterian Christian 33, Tylertown 14

Ridgeland 43, Neshoba Central 37

Shannon 52, Mooreville 6

Shaw 22, Riverside 0

South Panola 41, Olive Branch 7

Terry 27, George County 20

Thomas E. Edwards 21, Yazoo County 15

Warren Central 31, Callaway 7

Water Valley 32, East Union 22

Wayne County 27, Purvis 17

West Point 38, New Hope 7

Wilkinson County 46, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

