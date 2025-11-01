Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 10.
Belmont 36, Mantachie 13
Biloxi 42, West Harrison 35
Brandon 17, Pearl 10
Brookhaven 41, North Pike 7
Canton 49, Greenville 28
Center Hill 27, Saltillo 14
Charleston 48, M.S. Palmer 6
Cleveland Central 22, Lanier 12
DeSoto Central 42, Hernando 21
East Central 27, Vancleave 24
East Webster 26, Eupora 0
Franklin County 14, Jefferson County 6
Germantown 47, Clinton 17
Gulfport 38, D'Iberville 35
Hamilton 53, Hatley 52
Hattiesburg 41, West Jones 20
Horn Lake 31, Southaven 14
Itawamba Agricultural 48, Amory 27
Lafayette 42, Caledonia 19
Laurel 14, Sumrall 10
Leake Central 41, Northeast Lauderdale 6
Madison Central 38, Starkville 35
McComb 41, South Pike 12
Mendenhall 33, Raymond 0
North Pontotoc 55, Tishomingo County 34
Oak Grove 37, Northwest Rankin 34
Ocean Springs 35, Harrison Central 0
Pascagoula 35, Hancock 0
Pearl River Central 49, Long Beach 21
Petal 42, Meridian 14
Picayune 35, Gautier 31
Pontotoc 28, Columbus 20
Presbyterian Christian 33, Tylertown 14
Ridgeland 43, Neshoba Central 37
Shannon 52, Mooreville 6
Shaw 22, Riverside 0
South Panola 41, Olive Branch 7
Terry 27, George County 20
Thomas E. Edwards 21, Yazoo County 15
Warren Central 31, Callaway 7
Water Valley 32, East Union 22
Wayne County 27, Purvis 17
West Point 38, New Hope 7
Wilkinson County 46, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 0