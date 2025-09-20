High School

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 4.

Mississippi high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Aberdeen 28, Amory 9

Amite County 56, Mount Olive 8

Baldwyn 19, Mooreville 9

Bay Springs 32, Philadelphia 15

Belmont 22, Tishomingo County 20

Biggersville 40, Booneville 29

Brother Martin 38, New Hope 26

Bruce 38, Coffeeville 16

Byhalia 28, Potts Camp 14

Callaway 16, Terry 6

Canton 26, Forest Hill 0

Charleston 40, West Tallahatchie 12

Choctaw Central 42, Lake 20

Choctaw County 50, Kemper County 36

Clarkdale 38, Sebastopol 0

Clay-Chalkville 47, Brandon 15

Cleveland Central 12, Grenada 21

Clinton 27, Pearl 20

D'Iberville 35, Pascagoula 14

DeSoto Central 35, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 7

East Central 41, Forrest County Agricultural 19

East Union 6, Hamilton 30

East Webster 37, Ripley 13

Enterprise Clarke 21, North Forrest 18

Ethel 16, Clinton Christian Academy 7

Forest 29, Northeast Lauderdale 2

Gautier 37, Moss Point 0

Germantown 49, Neshoba Central 28

Greenville 32, Thomas E. Edwards 28

Greenwood 44, Amanda Elzy 0

Gulfport 24, Petal 25

Harrison Central 12, Tylertown 13

Hatley 44, Ashland 14

Hattiesburg 23, Biloxi 6

Heidelberg 54, Taylorsville 0

Hernando 38, Center Hill 17

Horn Lake 19, Lake Cormorant 14

Houston 22, Winona 35

Humphreys County 41, Coahoma County 0

Independence 14, West Bolivar 12

Itawamba Agricultural 26, Saltillo 21

J.Z. George 39, Riverside 0

Jefferson County 0, Natchez 6

Jim Hill 2, Provine 21

Kosciusko 48, Olive Branch 21

Kossuth 55, Nettleton 26

Lafayette 31, Lewisburg 20

Lanier 42, Raymond 8

Lawrence County 7, Northeast Jones 41

Leflore County 0, North Side 24

Loyd Star 35, Bogue Chitto 7

M.S. Palmer 0, Rosa Fort 40

Madison Central 31, Northwest Rankin 24

Mantachie 22, Smithville 28

McAdams 44, St. Andrew's Episcopal 21

McComb 18, Brookhaven 16

McLaurin 30, West Lincoln 33

Mendenhall 28, Florence 9

Meridian 21, Columbus 18

Morton 43, Leake Central 31

Myrtle 18, Vardaman 15

Nanih Waiya 42, French Camp Academy 0

New Albany 66, Caledonia 21

Newton County 21, Scott Central 13

Noxapater 36, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 14

Noxubee County 28, Shannon 6

O'Bannon 34, Wilkinson County 8

Oak Grove 36, Neville 7

Ocean Springs 56, Picayune 42

Okolona 19, South Pontotoc 41

Oxford 13, Tupelo 20

Pass Christian 56, Saint Stanislaus 0

Pearl River Central 14, Poplarville 49

Pelahatchie 20, Richland 30

Perry Central 34, Franklin County 10

Pisgah 26, Puckett 6

Pontotoc 17, Corinth 14

Quitman 20, South Jones 42

Raleigh 44, Mize 14

Richton 44, St. Patrick 28

Ridgeland 48, Yazoo City 20

Sacred Heart 35, Resurrection Catholic 7

Seminary 35, Presbyterian Christian 21

Senatobia 17, Calhoun City 14

Simmons 28, Port Gibson 6

Simpson Academy 41, Wayne Academy 35

South Delta 16, Leland 0

St. Martin 35, Hancock 0

Starkville 36, Louisville 16

Stringer 52, Salem 12

Sumrall 41, West Marion 21

Thrasher 54, Falkner 24

Union 28, West Lauderdale 14

Vancleave 27, Greene County 21

Velma Jackson 51, Leake County 0

Walnut 20, Alcorn Central 14

Warren Central 34, Vicksburg 15

West Harrison 53, Laurel 20

West Jones 35, North Pike 6

Wesson 12, Lumberton 0

Whitehaven 33, Southaven 12

Yazoo County 18, Shaw 12

