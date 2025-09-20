Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 4.
Aberdeen 28, Amory 9
Amite County 56, Mount Olive 8
Baldwyn 19, Mooreville 9
Bay Springs 32, Philadelphia 15
Belmont 22, Tishomingo County 20
Biggersville 40, Booneville 29
Brother Martin 38, New Hope 26
Bruce 38, Coffeeville 16
Byhalia 28, Potts Camp 14
Callaway 16, Terry 6
Canton 26, Forest Hill 0
Charleston 40, West Tallahatchie 12
Choctaw Central 42, Lake 20
Choctaw County 50, Kemper County 36
Clarkdale 38, Sebastopol 0
Clay-Chalkville 47, Brandon 15
Clinton 27, Pearl 20
D'Iberville 35, Pascagoula 14
DeSoto Central 35, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 7
East Central 41, Forrest County Agricultural 19
East Webster 37, Ripley 13
Enterprise Clarke 21, North Forrest 18
Ethel 16, Clinton Christian Academy 7
Forest 29, Northeast Lauderdale 2
Gautier 37, Moss Point 0
Germantown 49, Neshoba Central 28
Greenville 32, Thomas E. Edwards 28
Greenwood 44, Amanda Elzy 0
Gulfport 24, Petal 25
Harrison Central 12, Tylertown 13
Hatley 44, Ashland 14
Hattiesburg 23, Biloxi 6
Heidelberg 54, Taylorsville 0
Hernando 38, Center Hill 17
Horn Lake 19, Lake Cormorant 14
Houston 22, Winona 35
Humphreys County 41, Coahoma County 0
Independence 14, West Bolivar 12
Itawamba Agricultural 26, Saltillo 21
J.Z. George 39, Riverside 0
Jim Hill 2, Provine 21
Kossuth 55, Nettleton 26
Lafayette 31, Lewisburg 20
Lanier 42, Raymond 8
Lawrence County 7, Northeast Jones 41
Loyd Star 35, Bogue Chitto 7
M.S. Palmer 0, Rosa Fort 40
Madison Central 31, Northwest Rankin 24
Mantachie 22, Smithville 28
McAdams 44, St. Andrew's Episcopal 21
McComb 18, Brookhaven 16
McLaurin 30, West Lincoln 33
Mendenhall 28, Florence 9
Meridian 21, Columbus 18
Morton 43, Leake Central 31
Myrtle 18, Vardaman 15
Nanih Waiya 42, French Camp Academy 0
New Albany 66, Caledonia 21
Newton County 21, Scott Central 13
Noxapater 36, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 14
Noxubee County 28, Shannon 6
O'Bannon 34, Wilkinson County 8
Oak Grove 36, Neville 7
Ocean Springs 56, Picayune 42
Okolona 19, South Pontotoc 41
Pass Christian 56, Saint Stanislaus 0
Pelahatchie 20, Richland 30
Perry Central 34, Franklin County 10
Pisgah 26, Puckett 6
Pontotoc 17, Corinth 14
Quitman 20, South Jones 42
Raleigh 44, Mize 14
Richton 44, St. Patrick 28
Ridgeland 48, Yazoo City 20
Sacred Heart 35, Resurrection Catholic 7
Seminary 35, Presbyterian Christian 21
Senatobia 17, Calhoun City 14
Simmons 28, Port Gibson 6
Simpson Academy 41, Wayne Academy 35
South Delta 16, Leland 0
St. Martin 35, Hancock 0
Starkville 36, Louisville 16
Stringer 52, Salem 12
Sumrall 41, West Marion 21
Thrasher 54, Falkner 24
Union 28, West Lauderdale 14
Vancleave 27, Greene County 21
Velma Jackson 51, Leake County 0
Walnut 20, Alcorn Central 14
Warren Central 34, Vicksburg 15
West Harrison 53, Laurel 20
West Jones 35, North Pike 6
Wesson 12, Lumberton 0
Whitehaven 33, Southaven 12
Winona 35, Houston 22
Yazoo County 18, Shaw 12