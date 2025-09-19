High School

Mississippi High School Football Schedules and Scores (MHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, September 19, 2025

South Panola vs Southaven from Sept. 12, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled on Friday, September 19, including 18 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups tonight include No. 4 Ocean Springs at No. 5 Picayune and No. 1 Tupelo at No. 12 Oxford.

Mississippi High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Mississippi high school football rolls on.

All Mississippi High School Football Games

Class 7A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 21 games scheduled across the 7A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 6A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 22 games scheduled across the 6A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 5A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 22 games scheduled across the 5A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 4A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 35 games scheduled across the 4A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 3A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 34 games scheduled across the 3A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 2A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 34 games scheduled across the 2A Class on Friday, September 19.

Class 1A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025

There are 30 games scheduled across the 1A Class on Friday, September 19.

