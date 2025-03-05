Mississippi High School Football: Leake Academy Announces 2025 Football Schedule
We are six months away from the start of a new high school football season in Mississippi, but it is never too early to start thinking about those Friday night's under the lights. Leake Academy is the latest team in Mississippi to announce their 2025 schedule.
After they went 9-4 last season, the Rebels are looking to build upon that success. Leake Academy returns George Wilcox at quarterback who will be entering his senior season. Wilcox passed for 3,623 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, and he will look to take that next step as the signal caller for the Rebels.
With that being said, here is the 2025 football schedule for the Leake Academy Rebels.
2025 Leake Academy Rebels Football Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Simpson Academy
Sept. 5: at Jackson Academy
Sept. 12: vs. Winona Christian
Sept. 19: at Winston Academy
Sept. 26: vs. Bowling Green (LA)
Oct. 3: at Canton Academy
Oct. 10: vs. Oak Hill Academy (MS)
Oct. 17: at Riverfield Academy (LA)
Oct. 24: at Tri-County Academy
Oct. 31: vs Central Hinds Academy
