Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025

Jaquan Lizana, McComb
In the 41-40 win over Leake Central, Lizana was 15/25 for 353 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Sheldon Isaac, McComb
For the second straight game, Isaac finished with over 200 receiving yards. He caught eight passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaiden Tucker, Holmes County Central
Tucker had his best game statistically since early September in the 36-28 win over New Hope. He hauled in eight receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Mashawn Leflore, Leake County
Leflore rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in the 36-8 win over Bogue Chitto. He also caught four passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Donovan Leflore, Leake County
Leflore reached 100+ total tackles for the season in last week's win. He ended with nine total tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries versus Bogue Chitto.
Tomareo Johnson, Pascagoula
In the 41-7 win over Terry, Johnson tallied two solo tackles, 10 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, three pass deflections and an 80-yard pick six.
Nash Morgan, Warren Central
Morgan was 8/12 for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 42-14 win over Center Hill. He also added 189 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 14 carries.
Marcus Flowers Jr, Charleston
In the 66-14 win over Hamilton, Flowers rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries. He also intercepted one pass on defense.
Jo Walker, Jackson Academy
In the dominant 35-0 win over MRA, Walker was 15/23 for 266 and three touchdowns. Walker added 60 yards and a score on 11 carries as well.
Jaden Walker, Jackson Academy
Walker had his best game of the season in last week's win. He tallied four solo tackles, six total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Tylen Mathews, Lake Cormorant
In the 26-7 win over Callaway, Mathews rushed for nearly 400 yards. On 30 carries, he rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns.
Devontray Brewer, Tupelo
In the 28-10 win over the Yellow Jackets, Brewer had a nose for finding the ball carrier. He tallied 10 solo tackles, 14 total tackles and one sack.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill, who is one of the top players in the state, rushed for 173 yards on 22 carries in the win. He scored once on an 11-yard reception.
Ny Johnson, Germantown
In what turned out to be one of the best games in the state last week, Johnson had his best game of the season. In the 70-42 win over DeSoto Central, Johnson rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.
Eric Perry, DeSoto Central
The season did not end the way Perry and the Jaguars wanted, but it can not be understated how great of a game he played last week. He was 9/17 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Antonio Gavin, Heidelberg
In the 56-0 win over North Forrest, Gavin tallied seven total tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.
Kobe Payne, Aberdeen
Payne was 14/19 for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the 58-39 win over Booneville. It was his second straight 300-yard performance. He also rushed for 13 yards and two touchdowns.
Jontavious Roundtree, Kosciusko
In the 40-14 win over Itawamba Agricultural, Roundtree recorded his first 100-yard performance of the season. He hauled in four receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy
Womack, who is one of the top high school prospects in the country, rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in the 48-21 win over Jackson Prep. He also caught four passes for 40 yards. Defensively, he tallied seven total tackles and intercepted one pass.
Jaden Allen, Brookhaven
Allen was 5/8 for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the 55-6 win over Northeast Jones. He also rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on five carries.
Ashton Gorden, Ridgeland
In the 35-28 win over Grenada, Gorden rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.
Javious Hales, Gulfport
In the 45-7 win over Northwest Rankin, Hales caught four passes for 49 yards. Defensively, he was a nightmare for the opposing offense. He finished with two interception returns for touchdowns which totaled 170 yards combined.
Cooper Crosby, Gulfport
Crosby rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in last week's win. He also caught two passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Garrett Adcock, Leake Academy
Adcock rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the 63-28 win over Washington School. He also hauled in one reception for a 43-yard touchdown.
George Wilcox, Leake Academy
Wilcox was 12/19 for 310 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory. He also rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Easton Page, Leake Academy
Page was Wilcox's number one target as he hauled in five receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Xavier Dennis, Picayune
Dennis rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in the 55-7 win over George County.
Ty Keys, Poplarville
Keys rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in the 43-34 win over Forest.
Kellen Hall, Oak Grove
Hall was 19/23 for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-20 win over Biloxi. This was Hall's third 300-yard game of the season.
