Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 3, 2025
With the first week of the MHSAA high school football season complete, it is time to recognize some of the top high school football players from last week's action.
Kellen Hall of Oak Grove and Kingston Johnson combined for nearly 1,000 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns in their epic duel. Meanwhile, there were some excellent rushing performances on the ground throughout the state. Lastly, some defensive players made their mark on the field as they helped their respective teams to victory last week.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on September 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Kingston Johnson, Starkville
In the 57-54 win over Oak Grove, Johnson went 23/37 for 486 yards, which is a new school record, and four touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Kellen Hall, Oak Grove
Hall was the quarterback facing Johnson, and he put up unbelievable numbers in the loss. He went 22/33 for 446 yards and six touchdowns.
Kendrell Roberts, Oak Grove
Roberts was the number 1 target for Hall last week as he finished with seven receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished with 233 all-purpose yards which included an 80-yard kick return.
Ronde Baker, Terry
In the 47-0 win over Murrah, Baker rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries.
C.J. Johnson, Strayhorn
In the 28-24 win over Potts Camp, Johnson rushed for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Xae Mayes, Biggersville
Mayes contributed for his team on both sides of the ball in the 34-8 win over West Lowndes. He was 5/10 for 113 yards, and he rushed for 137 yards on 12 carries. He also scored multiple touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Mayes tallied six tackles and one interception.
Ledareoun Mosley, Noxubee County
In the 44-32 win over Heidelberg, Mosley rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
Cade Rodgers, DeSoto Central
In the thrilling 42-39 win over South Panola, Rodgers rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
Keelan Williamson, Columbia
In the 22-21 win over Hartfield Academy, Williamson finished with six total tackles, two tackles for a loss, three quarterback hurries and one and a half sacks.
Solomon Walker, Shannon
Getting one interception as a defensive back is hard enough, but if you get two then you proved yourself to be one of the top defensive playmakers of the week. That is exactly what Walker did in Shannon's 28-10 win over Olive Branch. He also tallied four tackles to go along with his two interceptions.
Caden Stovall, Leake Academy
In the 29-26 win over Simpson Academy, Stovall hauled in five receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.
Calvin Scott, Northeast Lauderdale
Scott had a nose for the ball carrier in the 17-12 win over Scott Central. He tallied 18 tackles and finished with two pass breakups.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.