Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
Aberdeen 58, Booneville 39
Biggersville 52, West Lowndes 22
Brandon 13, Ocean Springs 10
Brookhaven 55, Northeast Jones 6
Calhoun City 53, Tupelo Christian Prep 14
Charleston 66, Hamilton 14
Choctaw County 49, Kossuth 7
Clarksdale 26, Houston 8
Clarkdale 12, Amite County 8
Cleveland Central 35, Lafayette 28
Columbia 27, Newton County 22
Corinth 14, Senatobia 0
East Webster 57, Myrtle 0
Franklin County 23, Magee 20
Germantown 70, DeSoto Central 42
Gulfport 45, Northwest Rankin 7
Hancock 21, West Jones 14
Hattiesburg 42, Pearl River Central 0
Heidelberg 56, North Forrest 0
Holmes County Central 36, New Hope 28
Horn Lake 35, Madison Central 28
Kemper County 38, Water Valley 14
Kosciusko 40, Itawamba Agricultural 14
Lake Cormorant 26, Callaway 7
Laurel 39, Purvis 3
Leake County 36, Bogue Chitto 8
Leflore County 54, Byers 6
Louisville 50, New Albany 22
McComb 41, Leake Central 40
Mize 28, Wesson 26
Nanih Waiya 42, Lumberton 28
Neshoba Central 28, South Panola 27
North Side 32, Baldwyn 20
Noxubee County 35, Coahoma County 8
Oak Grove 52, Biloxi 20
Okolona 40, Falkner 20
Oxford 42, Hernando 6
Pascagoula 41, Terry 7
Pass Christian 49, Morton 22
Petal 14, D'Iberville 3
Picayune 55, George County 7
Pontotoc 27, Lanier 0
Poplarville 43, Forest 34
Raleigh 34, Presbyterian Christian 28
Ridgeland 35, Grenada 28
Seminary 21, West Marion 7
Simmons 30, Stringer 14
Stone 35, Sumrall 7
Taylorsville 46, South Delta 0
Tupelo 28, Starkville 10
Union 48, Hazlehurst 21
Warren Central 42, Center Hill 14
Wayne County 34, South Jones 10
West Point 42, Vicksburg 19
Winona 21, Belmont 8