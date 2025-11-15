High School

Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the Mississippi High School Football playoffs

Gray Reid

Tupelo vs Desoto Central from Nov. 6, 2025
Tupelo vs Desoto Central from Nov. 6, 2025

The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs continued tonight, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA) — November 14, 2025

Mississippi high school football playoff final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Aberdeen 58, Booneville 39

Biggersville 52, West Lowndes 22

Brandon 13, Ocean Springs 10

Brookhaven 55, Northeast Jones 6

Calhoun City 53, Tupelo Christian Prep 14

Charleston 66, Hamilton 14

Choctaw County 49, Kossuth 7

Clarksdale 26, Houston 8

Clarkdale 12, Amite County 8

Cleveland Central 35, Lafayette 28

Columbia 27, Newton County 22

Corinth 14, Senatobia 0

D'Iberville 3, Petal 14

East Webster 57, Myrtle 0

Franklin County 23, Magee 20

Germantown 70, DeSoto Central 42

Gulfport 45, Northwest Rankin 7

Hancock 21, West Jones 14

Hattiesburg 42, Pearl River Central 0

Heidelberg 56, North Forrest 0

Holmes County Central 36, New Hope 28

Horn Lake 35, Madison Central 28

Kemper County 38, Water Valley 14

Kosciusko 40, Itawamba Agricultural 14

Lake Cormorant 26, Callaway 7

Laurel 39, Purvis 3

Leake Central 40, McComb 41

Leake County 36, Bogue Chitto 8

Leflore County 54, Byers 6

Louisville 50, New Albany 22

McComb 41, Leake Central 40

Mize 28, Wesson 26

Nanih Waiya 42, Lumberton 28

Neshoba Central 28, South Panola 27

North Side 32, Baldwyn 20

Noxubee County 35, Coahoma County 8

Oak Grove 52, Biloxi 20

Okolona 40, Falkner 20

Oxford 42, Hernando 6

Pascagoula 41, Terry 7

Pass Christian 49, Morton 22

Petal 14, D'Iberville 3

Picayune 55, George County 7

Pontotoc 27, Lanier 0

Poplarville 43, Forest 34

Raleigh 34, Presbyterian Christian 28

Ridgeland 35, Grenada 28

Seminary 21, West Marion 7

Simmons 30, Stringer 14

Stone 35, Sumrall 7

Taylorsville 46, South Delta 0

Tupelo 28, Starkville 10

Union 48, Hazlehurst 21

Warren Central 42, Center Hill 14

Wayne County 34, South Jones 10

West Point 42, Vicksburg 19

Winona 21, Belmont 8

