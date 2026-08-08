Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings: Tupelo Opens at No. 1

Tupelo came within one play of a state championship last season. Now the Golden Wave begin 2026 on top.

After falling to Gulfport on a dramatic Hail Mary in the Class 7A championship game, Tupelo opens at No. 1 in High School On SI’s Top 25 Mississippi Preseason Football State Rankings, leading a field that includes defending champions, established powers and several teams poised for major jumps this fall.

Defending Class 7A champion Gulfport opens at No. 4, and a championship rematch remains a possibility in December.

Ocean Springs joins Gulfport as the only other team from the Mississippi Gulf Coast inside the top 10.

Starkville rounds out the Top 10, giving North Mississippi four teams among the first 10.

Nos. 11-20 include Jackson Academy, the lone MAIS program in the Top 25, along with perennial contenders Picayune, Louisville and Grenada.

Finally, as we round out the top 25, Hattiesburg and their high-flying offense comes in at 21, and Clinton, who is the only team that had a losing record last season in the rankings, rounds out the top 25.

High School On SI

Last season: 13-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 6

The Golden Wave have reached the point where they do not rebuild, they reload. With the departure of J.J. Hill to Mississippi State, Kylan Bobo will step into the role as the feature back. Meanwhile, Devontray Brewer is back for another season as he leads one of the most talented defenses in the state.

Last season: 7-6

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

Led by quarterback Sladen Shack and running back Tyson Robinson, the Bulldogs face an immediate test with Warren Central, Tupelo and Madison Central to open the season.

Last season: 9-4

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 19

With quarterback Kellen Hall back for one more season, the Warriors should have one of the most prolific passing offenses in the state.

Last season: 12-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 1

After defeating Tupelo 21-20 on a Hail Mary in the Class 7A state championship game, the Admirals are poised to make it back to the state championship game. With the departure of Cooper Crosby to Mississippi State, Amijai Frederick will look to be the focal point of the run game.

5. Madison Central

Last season: 6-5

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

Quarterback Tripp Smith will look to take the next step as a leader for the Jaguars' offense after he passed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

6. Ocean Springs

Last season: 9-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 23

With the departure of running back Solomon Baggett, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards last season, the Greyhounds will look to lean on Lanny Waltman in the ground game.

7. West Point

Last season: 13-1

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 5

West Point remains one of Mississippi’s most consistent championship contenders. The Green Wave will look to bounce back after their upset loss to Brookhaven in the Class 5A title game. Their quest for a 14th state title will begin versus Neshoba Central on August 21.

8. Warren Central

Last season: 12-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 2

Led by standout quarterback and Mississippi State commit, Nash Morgan, the Vikings will look to repeat as the Class 6A state champions.

9. Oxford

Last season: 11-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 12

The biggest question for Oxford is replacing Drew Dean, who transferred to Tupelo, and Knox Kiffin, now at University Lab in Baton Rouge. However, the Chargers are talented on offense, and they return their top rusher and pass catcher from a season ago.

10. Starkville

Last season: 6-5

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

Just when Starkville appears ready to take a step back, the Yellow Jackets often find a way to reenter the championship conversation. Starkville pulls a few tricks out of the hat, and then they emerge as one of the top teams in the state. This year could very well be that year as they are led by one of the most electric playmakers in the state at quarterback in Kingston Johnson.

11. Picayune

Last season: 10-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 14

The Maroon Tide, who have been one of the most consistent programs in the state for decades, has arguably the toughest opening two-game stretch in Mississippi this season when they host Gulfport and Jackson Academy.

12. Jackson Academy

Last season: 11-1

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 8

Good luck getting to the Raiders' quarterback this season as the offensive line is anchored by the four-star prospect and the state’s No. 1-ranked player, Caden Moss, and three-star PJ Evans.

Last season: 12-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 3

After defeating the Green Wave in the Class 5A state title last season, the Panthers are out to prove last year’s championship was the beginning of a sustained run. They return Jaden Allen as well who passed for more than 1,900 yards and rushed for over 800 yards with 39 total touchdowns.

Last season: 10-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 13

Led by Zaiden Jernigan, who is one of the top offensive playmakers in the state, the Wildcats will be one of the favorites for the Class 4A title as we enter the season.

Last season: 8-4

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 18

Before district play begins at Starkville on October 9, the Mavericks have a difficult three-game stretch to start the season when they take on Northwest Rankin, Oak Grove and Warren Central.

Last season: 8-5

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

Two of Petal’s first five games come against defending state champions. The Panthers will be in a good position for the rest of the season if they enter October at 3-2.

Last season: 6-5

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

The Cougars have one of the toughest schedules in the state this season as they take on seven teams in our preseason top 25 rankings.

Last season: 15-0

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 4

After capturing the Class 4A title last season, the Wildcats will begin the 2026 season at Hancock.

Last season: 8-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 24

With district games versus Ocean Springs and Gulfport this season, the Warriors will have their work cut out for them as they chase the district title.

Last season: 7-4

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

The Chargers hit the ground running with three straight road games to start the season at Itawamba, Ripley and Callaway.

Last season: 12-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 10

The Tigers will have one of the most prolific passing offenses in the state with the return of Gavin Ducksworth, who passed for more than 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Last season: 9-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 21

The Gators have one of the most interesting matchups on paper in Week 1 of the season when they take on PURE Academy (TN).

Last season: 12-3

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 25

With Chase Craft returning to lead the offense, the Oilers appear to be one of the early favorites to win it all in Class 2A this season.

Last season: 10-2

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: 22

The Tigers return one of the top receivers in the state in Sheldon Isaac, who hauled in more than 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Last season: 4-6

Final Top 25 2025 ranking: Unranked

With the return of Jayden Jones and Braylon Lowery on offense, the Arrows should have one of the most improved offenses in the state this season.