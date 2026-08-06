Top Returning Mississippi High School Football Wide Receivers to Watch in 2026

Mississippi has long been known for producing dominant defenses and physical rushing attacks, but the 2026 football season also features an impressive collection of elite pass catchers. From nationally recruited prospects to versatile all-purpose playmakers, these are the top returning wide receivers to watch across the Magnolia State.

Two players we have included in the preseason watchlist are Tez Danner of Hamilton and Armond Adams of Franklin County as they proved to be threat in the rushing attack while also finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Meanwhile, Joshua Parker of Brandon enters this season as the top receiver recruit in the state according to On3 Sports.

Lastly, Davis Carruth of Oxford is one player that might surprise fans who follow 7A football as he transfers in from Parklane Academy who competes in the MAIS.

National Recruiting Standouts

Joshua Parker, Brandon

Parker, who is the highest rated receiver in the state in the Class of 2028, transferred from Jackson Prep to Brandon for the 2026 season. In 2025 for the Patriots, he finished with 49 receptions for 933 yards and five touchdowns. In the return game, Parker returned 35 kicks for 515 yards, and he finished with 1,412 all-purpose yards.

Sheldon Isaac, McComb

Isaac, who is the top receiver in the state in the Class of 2027, is back for one more season after he had an excellent junior season. Last season, Isaac finished the year with 56 receptions for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns. Isaac averaged 20.7 yards per reception, and tallied over 500 yards and seven touchdowns in the final three games in 2025.

Proven 1,000-Yard Playmakers

Tez Danner, Hamilton

As a freshman, Danner hauled in 65 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns. His best three-game stretch last season was when he caught 21 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Danner also rushed for 455 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries. The sophomore is already emerging as one of Mississippi's brightest young stars.

Armond Adams, Franklin County

Adams caught 80 passes for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He had six games where he finished with over 100 receiving yards, and he averaged 14.6 yards per reception. Adams also made an impact as a runner, rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries.

Chandler Watson, West Jones

One of the state's top deep threats, Watson finished 2025 with 59 receptions for 1,439 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had six games where he recorded at least 100 receiving yards; his longest reception went for 70 yards, and he averaged 24.4 yards per reception.

Easton Page, Leake Academy

Page finished the 2025 season with 56 receptions for 1,313 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged 23.4 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 89 yards. His season was highlighted by a 200-yard, three-touchdown outing in the 48-21 loss to Jackson Academy.

Other Receivers to Watch

Trey Tippett, Louisville

Tippett finished the 2025 season with 58 receptions for 1,082 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 yards per reception, and he had five games where he finished with at least 100 receiving yards. Tippett also contributed as a runner and return specialist, finishing with 1,356 all-purpose yards.

Ja'kayden Moore, Heidelberg

Moore has made a name for himself playing on both sides of the ball for the Oilers in the previous three seasons, and he looks to continue that success this season. In 2025, Moore hauled in 53 receptions for 1,080 yards. Moore also ended the season with 1,393 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns. Defensively, Moore tallied 35 solo tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and six fumble recoveries.

Deshawn Dillon, Northwest Rankin

The three-star prospect already owns Power Four offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. He hauled in 67 passes last season for 979 yards and six touchdowns. He had four games where he finished with at least 100 yards receiving, and Dillon averaged 14.6 yards per reception.

Kydon Smith, Booneville

Smith enters his senior year after a great junior year that saw him catch 67 passes for 969 yards and six touchdowns. He ended the season strong as he finished with 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the final three games.

Davis Carruth, Oxford

The transfer from Parklane Academy will look to build upon his excellent junior season that he had for the Pioneers. He ended the 2025 season with 50 receptions for 965 yards and eight touchdowns. He recorded at least 100 receiving yards in six games and had three multi-touchdown games.

Reed Bridges, Presbyterian Christian

Bridges finished last season with 56 receptions for 889 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best game of the season came in the 33-21 loss to West Marion where he caught eight passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He enters 2026 looking to build on that breakout campaign.