Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 20, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on January 20

Crestwood faces off against Pontiac on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
There are 264 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as East Kentwood travels to take on the Hudsonville Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Later, Unity Christian takes on Zeeland East at 7:00 p.m.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, January 20

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 91 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Grandville taking on Rockford. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 110 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Greenville taking on Kenowa Hills. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 90 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Ludington taking on North Muskegon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 76 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Inter-City Baptist taking on Riverview. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

