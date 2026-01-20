Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 20, 2025
There are 264 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as East Kentwood travels to take on the Hudsonville Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Later, Unity Christian takes on Zeeland East at 7:00 p.m.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, January 20
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 91 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Grandville taking on Rockford. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 110 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Greenville taking on Kenowa Hills. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 90 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Ludington taking on North Muskegon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 76 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Inter-City Baptist taking on Riverview. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.