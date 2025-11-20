High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 20, 2025

Horn Lake, Ridgeland and Brandon enter the top 25 rankings this week

With their win over Starkville in the first round of the playoffs last week, Tupelo's quest to repeat as the Class 7A state champion is still alive.
With the Mississippi high school football playoffs continuing on tomorrow, it is time to take a look at the latest top 25 high school football state rankings.

The biggest upset within the top 25 from last week's action is Ocean Springs falling to Brandon 13-10.

The second most surprising result was not an upset on paper, but the margin of victory is what was surprising. This came in the Jackson Academy vs Madison-Ridgeland Academy game that saw the Raiders emerge victorious by a score of 35-0. The Raiders will be looking to win the MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship this week.

Another MAIS team in Parklane Academy will also be looking to capture a state championship when they take on Heritage Academy in the MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship.

Horn Lake, Ridgeland and Brandon also enter this week's rankings at 20, 21 and 22 respectively after impressive results last week.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (11-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Vicksburg 42-19, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Pontotoc, Class 5A Playoffs

2. Tupelo (11-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Starkville 28-10, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Germantown, Class 7A Playoffs

3. Columbia (12-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Newton County 27-22, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Pass Christian, Class 4A Playoffs

4. Oxford (10-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Hernando 42-6, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Horn Lake, Class 7A Playoffs

5. Gulfport (9-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 45-7, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Petal, Class 7A Playoffs

6.  Louisville (9-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated New Albany 50-22, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: at Clarksdale, Class 4A Playoffs

7. Kosciusko (11-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Itawamba Agricultural 40-14, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Corinth, Class 4A Playoffs

8. Jackson Academy (10-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy 35-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs

Next up: vs. Hartfield Academy, MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship

9. Warren Central (9-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Center Hill 42-14, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Lake Cormorant, Class 6A Playoffs

10. Hattiesburg (10-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Pearl River Central 42-0, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Pascagoula, Class 6A Playoffs

11. Picayune (9-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated George County 55-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Hancock, Class 6A Playoffs

12. Germantown (8-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 70-42, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Tupelo, Class 7A Playoffs

13. Noxubee County (9-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Coahoma County 35-8, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Choctaw County, Class 3A Playoffs

14. Oak Grove (9-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 52-20, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Brandon, Class 7A Playoffs

15. Parklane Academy (10-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Starkville Academy 26-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division II Playoffs

Next up: vs. Heritage Academy, MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship

16. McComb (10-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Leake Central 41-40, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Poplarville, Class 4A Playoffs

17. Lake Cormorant (9-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Callaway 26-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs

18. Heidelberg (10-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated North Forrest 56-0, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Clarkdale, Class 2A Playoffs

19. Petal (8-4)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 14-3, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Gulfport, Class 7A Playoffs

20. Horn Lake (8-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Oxford, Class 7A Playoffs

21. Ridgeland (10-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Grenada 35-28, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Neshoba Central, Class 6A Playoffs

22. Brandon (6-5)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 13-10, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Oak Grove, Class 7A Playoffs

23. Ocean Springs (9-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Brandon 13-10, Class 7A Playoffs

24. D'Iberville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Petal 14-3, Class 7A Playoffs

25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Jackson Academy 35-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs

