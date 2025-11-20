Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 20, 2025
With the Mississippi high school football playoffs continuing on tomorrow, it is time to take a look at the latest top 25 high school football state rankings.
The biggest upset within the top 25 from last week's action is Ocean Springs falling to Brandon 13-10.
The second most surprising result was not an upset on paper, but the margin of victory is what was surprising. This came in the Jackson Academy vs Madison-Ridgeland Academy game that saw the Raiders emerge victorious by a score of 35-0. The Raiders will be looking to win the MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship this week.
Another MAIS team in Parklane Academy will also be looking to capture a state championship when they take on Heritage Academy in the MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship.
Horn Lake, Ridgeland and Brandon also enter this week's rankings at 20, 21 and 22 respectively after impressive results last week.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Vicksburg 42-19, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pontotoc, Class 5A Playoffs
2. Tupelo (11-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Starkville 28-10, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Germantown, Class 7A Playoffs
3. Columbia (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Newton County 27-22, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pass Christian, Class 4A Playoffs
4. Oxford (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Hernando 42-6, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Horn Lake, Class 7A Playoffs
5. Gulfport (9-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 45-7, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Petal, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Louisville (9-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated New Albany 50-22, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: at Clarksdale, Class 4A Playoffs
7. Kosciusko (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Itawamba Agricultural 40-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Corinth, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Jackson Academy (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy 35-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs
Next up: vs. Hartfield Academy, MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship
9. Warren Central (9-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Center Hill 42-14, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lake Cormorant, Class 6A Playoffs
10. Hattiesburg (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Pearl River Central 42-0, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pascagoula, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Picayune (9-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated George County 55-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Hancock, Class 6A Playoffs
12. Germantown (8-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 70-42, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Tupelo, Class 7A Playoffs
13. Noxubee County (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Coahoma County 35-8, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Choctaw County, Class 3A Playoffs
14. Oak Grove (9-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Biloxi 52-20, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Brandon, Class 7A Playoffs
15. Parklane Academy (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Starkville Academy 26-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division II Playoffs
Next up: vs. Heritage Academy, MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship
16. McComb (10-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Leake Central 41-40, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Poplarville, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Lake Cormorant (9-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Callaway 26-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs
18. Heidelberg (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated North Forrest 56-0, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Clarkdale, Class 2A Playoffs
19. Petal (8-4)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 14-3, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Gulfport, Class 7A Playoffs
20. Horn Lake (8-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Oxford, Class 7A Playoffs
21. Ridgeland (10-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Grenada 35-28, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Neshoba Central, Class 6A Playoffs
22. Brandon (6-5)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 13-10, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Oak Grove, Class 7A Playoffs
23. Ocean Springs (9-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Brandon 13-10, Class 7A Playoffs
24. D'Iberville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Petal 14-3, Class 7A Playoffs
25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Jackson Academy 35-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs