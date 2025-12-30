Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 30, 2025
Several boys basketball teams throughout the Evergreen State competed in tournaments in other states over the holiday break. Despite losing its first game, Rainier Beach stayed at No. 1 again in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
1. Rainier Beach (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Vikings dropped their first loss to Southridge (Oregon), 69-65, in the Les Schwab Invitational over the weekend.
2. Richland (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bombers will host Pasco (1-5) on Friday.
3. Auburn (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Trojans had a five-point victory at home over Jesuit of California and a four-point win at Legacy Christian Academy.
4. Eastside Catholic (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders will host 9-0 Bremerton on Saturday.
5. Glacier Peak (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Grizzlies took down Puyallup 64-55 at home last week.
6. O’Dea (5-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Irish lost back-to-back games in tournament play last week.
7. Gonzaga Prep (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Bullpups beat North Central 76-39 last week.
8. Edmonds-Woodway (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14
The Warriors beat Marysville-Getchell 68-24 on the road last week and earned a 67-61 win at home over Renton on Saturday.
9. Bremerton (8-0)
Previous rank:11
The Knights beat Black Hills 97-61 at home on Tuesday.
10. West Valley (Yakima) (5-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Rams put up a battle but lost a one-point game to Chiawana last week followed by a five-point loss to Glacier Peak on Monday.
11. R.A. Long (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Lumberjacks will play at Columbia River on Monday.
12. Emerald Ridge (9-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Jaguars won their last three games by more than 10 points.
13. Mount Spokane (5-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Wildcats will host North Central on Saturday.
14. Mount Si (6-3)
Previous rank: 9
Brady Hennig scored a combined 50 points for the Wildcats during tournament play.
15. Chiawana (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Riverhawks will face their biggest test yet against 7-0 Richland on Saturday.
16. Bellarmine Prep (5-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Lions' next test will be a road battle at 4A Olympia on Friday.
17. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Abes lost games to non conference opponents last week.
18. Liberty (Issaquah) (11-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Patriots beat three California opponents and will face 4A Woodinville next week.
19. Seattle Prep (7-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Panthers defeated Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) 80-75 last week.
20. Lake Washington (5-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Kangaroos lost 64-56 to Liberty (Renton) on Saturday to fall to 3-1 in league play.
21. Selah (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Vikings defeated Ridgefield 65-49 on Monday.
22. Zillah (8-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Leopards beat Cashmere 72-54 to improve to 5-0 in league play.
23. Colfax (10-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bulldogs handed 2A West Valley (Spokane) its first loss by a score of 65-36 on Monday.
24. Kentridge (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Chargers defeated South Pasadena 86-53 and Santa Monica 66-56 last week.
25. Lynden Christian (8-1)
Previous rank: under consideration
The 1A Lyncs defeated 4A Arlington 93-85 last week.
Under Consideration
Bellevue
Burlington-Edison
Central Valley
Kentwood
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Pullman
Skyview
Dropped out
Puyallup