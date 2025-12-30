High School

Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 30, 2025

Rainier Beach loses in tournament play but stays at No. 1; Eastside Catholic hosts undefeated Bremerton and Brady Hennig scores double digits for Mount Si

Brady Hennig scored a combined 50 points in the last two games for Mount Si last week.
Photo by Todd Milles

Several boys basketball teams throughout the Evergreen State competed in tournaments in other states over the holiday break. Despite losing its first game, Rainier Beach stayed at No. 1 again in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.

1. Rainier Beach (6-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Vikings dropped their first loss to Southridge (Oregon), 69-65, in the Les Schwab Invitational over the weekend.

2. Richland (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bombers will host Pasco (1-5) on Friday.

3. Auburn (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Trojans had a five-point victory at home over Jesuit of California and a four-point win at Legacy Christian Academy.

4. Eastside Catholic (6-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders will host 9-0 Bremerton on Saturday.

5. Glacier Peak (7-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Grizzlies took down Puyallup 64-55 at home last week.

6. O’Dea (5-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Irish lost back-to-back games in tournament play last week.

7. Gonzaga Prep (6-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Bullpups beat North Central 76-39 last week.

8. Edmonds-Woodway (9-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Warriors beat Marysville-Getchell 68-24 on the road last week and earned a 67-61 win at home over Renton on Saturday.

9. Bremerton (8-0)

Previous rank:11

The Knights beat Black Hills 97-61 at home on Tuesday.

10. West Valley (Yakima) (5-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Rams put up a battle but lost a one-point game to Chiawana last week followed by a five-point loss to Glacier Peak on Monday.

11.  R.A. Long (8-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Lumberjacks will play at Columbia River on Monday.

12. Emerald Ridge (9-2)

Previous rank: 17

The Jaguars won their last three games by more than 10 points.

13. Mount Spokane (5-4)

Previous rank: 13

The Wildcats will host North Central on Saturday.

14. Mount Si (6-3)

Previous rank: 9

Brady Hennig scored a combined 50 points for the Wildcats during tournament play.

15. Chiawana (7-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Riverhawks will face their biggest test yet against 7-0 Richland on Saturday.

16. Bellarmine Prep (5-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Lions' next test will be a road battle at 4A Olympia on Friday.

17. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Abes lost games to non conference opponents last week.

18. Liberty (Issaquah) (11-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Patriots beat three California opponents and will face 4A Woodinville next week.

19. Seattle Prep (7-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Panthers defeated Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) 80-75 last week.

20. Lake Washington (5-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Kangaroos lost 64-56 to Liberty (Renton) on Saturday to fall to 3-1 in league play.

21. Selah (6-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Vikings defeated Ridgefield 65-49 on Monday.

22. Zillah (8-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Leopards beat Cashmere 72-54 to improve to 5-0 in league play.

23. Colfax (10-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Bulldogs handed 2A West Valley (Spokane) its first loss by a score of 65-36 on Monday.

24. Kentridge (8-2)

Previous rank: 22

The Chargers defeated South Pasadena 86-53 and Santa Monica 66-56 last week.

25. Lynden Christian (8-1)

Previous rank: under consideration

The 1A Lyncs defeated 4A Arlington 93-85 last week.

Under Consideration

Bellevue

Burlington-Edison

Central Valley

Kentwood

Mercer Island

Monroe

Prairie

Pullman

Skyview

Dropped out

Puyallup

EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University's Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She's also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading "The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw." She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

