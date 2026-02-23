High School

Mississippi High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - February 23, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs

Gray Reid

Tupelo vs Hernando from Feb. 9, 2026
Tupelo vs Hernando from Feb. 9, 2026 / Jody McRee

The 2026 Mississippi high school girls basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, February 25.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 6.

Class 1A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 1A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket   (select to view full bracket details)

Quarterfinal Matchups

Blue Mountain at Okolona - February 25, 4:00pm CST

Simmons at Sebastopol - February 25, 4:00pm CST

Biggersville at Ingomar - February 25, 7:00pm CST

Richton at West Lincoln - February 25, 7:00pm CST

Class 2A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

East Union at Walnut - February 28, 1:00pm CST

Heidelberg at Newton - February 28, 1:00pm CST

Kemper County at New Site - February 28, 4:00pm CST

North Forrest at Loyd Star - February 28, 4:00pm CST

Class 3A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 3A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

ndependence at Booneville - February 27, 4:00pm CST

Jefferson Davis County at Pisgah - February 26, 4:00pm CST

Choctaw County at Belmont - February 27, 7:00pm CST

Our Lady Academy at Jefferson County - February 26, 7:00pm CST

Class 4A State Championships

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

Itawamba Agricultural at Tishomingo County - February 27, 4:00pm CST

Morton at Choctaw Central - February 27, 4:00pm CST

Louisville at Senatobia - February 27, 7:00pm CST

Moss Point at Newton County - February 27, 7:00pm CST

Class 5A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

Florence at Pontotoc - February 27, 4:00pm CST

North Pike at Laurel - February 28, 1:00pm CST

New Hope at Holmes County Central - February 27, 7:00pm CST

Brookhaven at Wayne County - February 28, 4:00pm CST

Class 6A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 6A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

Canton at Olive Branch - February 25, 4:00pm CST

Terry at West Jones - February 25, 4:00pm CST

South Panola at Neshoba Central - February 25, 7:00pm CST

Forest Hill at Hancock - February 25, 7:00pm CST

Class 7A State Championship

2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 7A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket 

Quarterfinal Matchups

Madison Central at Tupelo - February 26, 4:00pm CST

Harrison Central at Northwest Rankin - February 27, 4:00pm CST

Clinton at Starkville - February 26, 6:00pm CST

Brandon at Biloxi - February 26, 7:00pm CST

