Mississippi High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Mississippi high school girls basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, February 25.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 6.
Mississippi High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - February 23, 2026
Class 1A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 1A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Quarterfinal Matchups
Blue Mountain at Okolona - February 25, 4:00pm CST
Simmons at Sebastopol - February 25, 4:00pm CST
Biggersville at Ingomar - February 25, 7:00pm CST
Richton at West Lincoln - February 25, 7:00pm CST
Class 2A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
East Union at Walnut - February 28, 1:00pm CST
Heidelberg at Newton - February 28, 1:00pm CST
Kemper County at New Site - February 28, 4:00pm CST
North Forrest at Loyd Star - February 28, 4:00pm CST
Class 3A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 3A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
ndependence at Booneville - February 27, 4:00pm CST
Jefferson Davis County at Pisgah - February 26, 4:00pm CST
Choctaw County at Belmont - February 27, 7:00pm CST
Our Lady Academy at Jefferson County - February 26, 7:00pm CST
Class 4A State Championships
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
Itawamba Agricultural at Tishomingo County - February 27, 4:00pm CST
Morton at Choctaw Central - February 27, 4:00pm CST
Louisville at Senatobia - February 27, 7:00pm CST
Moss Point at Newton County - February 27, 7:00pm CST
Class 5A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
Florence at Pontotoc - February 27, 4:00pm CST
North Pike at Laurel - February 28, 1:00pm CST
New Hope at Holmes County Central - February 27, 7:00pm CST
Brookhaven at Wayne County - February 28, 4:00pm CST
Class 6A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 6A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
Canton at Olive Branch - February 25, 4:00pm CST
Terry at West Jones - February 25, 4:00pm CST
South Panola at Neshoba Central - February 25, 7:00pm CST
Forest Hill at Hancock - February 25, 7:00pm CST
Class 7A State Championship
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 7A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
Madison Central at Tupelo - February 26, 4:00pm CST
Harrison Central at Northwest Rankin - February 27, 4:00pm CST
Clinton at Starkville - February 26, 6:00pm CST
Brandon at Biloxi - February 26, 7:00pm CST
More from High School On SI