Mississippi (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 21, 2026
There are 55 games scheduled across Mississippi on Saturday, February 21, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Mississippi's top-ranked teams as No. 25. Meridian hosts No. 9 West Harrison and Brandon heads to No. 2 Gulfport.
Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Saturday, February 21
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs rolls on.
MHSAA Class 7A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are eight games scheduled in the MHSAA 7A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 6A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 5A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 12 games scheduled in the MHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 12 games scheduled in the MHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 14 games scheduled in the MHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21
There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
