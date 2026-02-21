High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 21, 2026

Get MHSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs continue on February 21, 2026

Gray Reid

Desoto Central vs South Panola from Nov. 20, 2025
Desoto Central vs South Panola from Nov. 20, 2025 / Wes Hale

There are 55 games scheduled across Mississippi on Saturday, February 21, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Mississippi's top-ranked teams as No. 25. Meridian hosts No. 9 West Harrison and Brandon heads to No. 2 Gulfport.

Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Saturday, February 21

With 22 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Mississippi high school boys basketball playoffs rolls on.

MHSAA Class 7A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are eight games scheduled in the MHSAA 7A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 7A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 6A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 6A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 5A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 5A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 12 games scheduled in the MHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 4A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 12 games scheduled in the MHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 3A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 14 games scheduled in the MHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 2A Scoreboard

MHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 21

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, February 21. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Class 1A Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi