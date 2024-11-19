Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 and 3 matchups, game times
Playoff time is here in Mississippi high school football.
The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing on Friday (November 22).
>>Mississippi high school football playoff brackets<<
Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus some featured matchups in Rounds 2 and 3:
Class 7A
Second-round featured matchups
Madison Central vs Germantown
7 p.m. Friday
Tupelo vs Starkville
7 p.m. Friday
Brandon vs Petal
7 p.m. Friday
Ocean Springs vs Oak Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Class 7A MHSAA football bracket
Class 6A
Second-round featured matchups
Grenada vs Neshoba Central
7 p.m. Friday
Warren Central vs South Panola
7 p.m. Friday
Hattiesburg vs Pascagoula
7 p.m. Friday
Picayune vs George County
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A MHSAA football bracket
Class 5A
Second-round featured matchups
West Point vs Holmes County Central
7 p.m. Friday
Cleveland Central vs Canton
7 p.m. Friday
Brookhaven vs Stone
7 p.m. Friday
Gautier vs Wayne County
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A MHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Third-round featured matchups
West Lauderdale vs Shannon
7 p.m. Friday
Louisville vs New Albany
7 p.m. Friday
Forest vs Quitman
7 p.m. Friday
Poplarville vs McComb
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A MHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Third-round featured matchups
Rosa Fort vs Choctow County
7 p.m. Friday
East Webster vs Aberdeen
7 p.m. Friday
Seminary vs Noxubee County
7 p.m. Friday
Jefferson County vs Magee
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A MHSAA football bracket
Class 2A MHSAA football bracket
Class 1A MHSAA football bracket
