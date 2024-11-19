High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 and 3 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Germantown Mavericks' quarterback King White (1) runs the ball during the game against the Warren Central Vikings in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Playoff time is here in Mississippi high school football.

The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing on Friday (November 22).

>>Mississippi high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus some featured matchups in Rounds 2 and 3:

Class 7A

Second-round featured matchups

Madison Central vs Germantown

7 p.m. Friday

Tupelo vs Starkville

7 p.m. Friday

Brandon vs Petal

7 p.m. Friday

Ocean Springs vs Oak Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Class 7A MHSAA football bracket

Class 6A

Second-round featured matchups

Grenada vs Neshoba Central

7 p.m. Friday

Warren Central vs South Panola

7 p.m. Friday

Hattiesburg vs Pascagoula

7 p.m. Friday

Picayune vs George County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 6A MHSAA football bracket

Class 5A

Second-round featured matchups

West Point vs Holmes County Central

7 p.m. Friday

Cleveland Central vs Canton

7 p.m. Friday

Brookhaven vs Stone

7 p.m. Friday

Gautier vs Wayne County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A MHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Third-round featured matchups

West Lauderdale vs Shannon

7 p.m. Friday

Louisville vs New Albany

7 p.m. Friday

Forest vs Quitman

7 p.m. Friday

Poplarville vs McComb

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A MHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Third-round featured matchups

Rosa Fort vs Choctow County

7 p.m. Friday

East Webster vs Aberdeen

7 p.m. Friday

Seminary vs Noxubee County

7 p.m. Friday

Jefferson County vs Magee

7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A MHSAA football bracket

Class 2A MHSAA football bracket

Class 1A MHSAA football bracket

-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports

Published
