Mississippi Roster for the 2025 MS/AL All-Star Game is Announced
While in the midst of the high school football season in Mississippi, news broke yesterday revealing the Mississippi high school football roster for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game which will be played at the conclusion the season in December.
The roster was first released on the Mississippi Association of Coaches' website, and Brandon Shields of Mississippi Gridiron, who is a long-time high school sports reporter in Mississippi, was one of the first reporters to break the news on X.
With the top end talent and overall depth of players from each state, this season's all-star game has the potential to be one of the best and most compelling Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games in the event's history.
The Alabama All-Stars won last year's game 35-29 which was Alabama's fifth win in a row. Alabama also leads the all-time series 27-11.
Offensive Players
Braden Shettles, QB, New Albany
Eric Perry, QB, DeSoto Central
J.J. Hill, RB, Tupelo
Cooper Crosby, RB, Gulfport
Jayden Cration, WR, Canton
Jadien Taylor, WR, Noxubee County
Tristen Keys, WR, Hattiesburg
Zayion Cotton, WR, Grenada
Zechariah Jenkins, WR, Laurel
Jase Mathews, WR, Greene County
Hayden Berglind, TE, Ocean Springs
Maurio Luvine, TE, Heidelberg
Gunnar Goodwin, OL, Kossuth
Demarious Pittman, ATH, Calhoun City
Emanuel Tucker, OL, New Albany
Bryson Cooley, OL, West Jones
Dalton Toothman, OL, Vancleave
Dalton Toothman, OL, Picayune
Trey Shaw, OL, Oak Grove
Donel Robinson, OL, Holmes County
Jayden Ross, OL, Ocean Springs
Defensive and Special Teams Players
Corey Wells, DL, Petal
Jazear Carter, DL, West Harrison
JaReylan McCoy, DL, Tupelo
Jayden Curtis, DL, St. Martin
Nolan Wilson, DL, Picayune
Davon Merchant, DL, Clinton
Jorden Rush, DL, West Point
B.J. Payton, DL, Noxubee County
Jarrad Loper, LB, Pascagoula
Tray Lewis, LB, Columbia
Andre Peters, LB, Gulfport
Ronderous King, LB, Madison Central
Tommaj Harris, LB, Laurel
Collin Flanigan, LB, Oxford
Iverson McCoy, DB, Tupelo
Terell Johnson, DB, Holmes County
Raderrion Daniels, DB, Lake Cormorant
Tylan Wilson, DB, Pascagoula
Tomareo Johnson, DB, Pascagoula
Preston Ashley, DB, Brandon
Coaching Staff
Head Coach
Ryan Earnest, Laurel
Assistant Coaches
Lance Pogue, Brandon
Blake Pennock, Gulfport
Darry Carter, Heidelberg
Clint Hoots, Itawamba Agricultural
John Feaster, Pearl River Central
Bernard Euell, Velma Jackson
Quincy Patrick, West Harrison
Cory Reynolds, West Jones
Patrick Schoolar, Pearl