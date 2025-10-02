High School

Mississippi Roster for the 2025 MS/AL All-Star Game is Announced

The game will be played on December 13 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi

Reed Green

Hattiesburg's Tristen Keys (5) returns for the Tigers during play against Grenada in the MHSAA 6A championship game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
While in the midst of the high school football season in Mississippi, news broke yesterday revealing the Mississippi high school football roster for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game which will be played at the conclusion the season in December.

The roster was first released on the Mississippi Association of Coaches' website, and Brandon Shields of Mississippi Gridiron, who is a long-time high school sports reporter in Mississippi, was one of the first reporters to break the news on X.

With the top end talent and overall depth of players from each state, this season's all-star game has the potential to be one of the best and most compelling Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games in the event's history.

The Alabama All-Stars won last year's game 35-29 which was Alabama's fifth win in a row. Alabama also leads the all-time series 27-11.

Offensive Players

Braden Shettles, QB, New Albany

Eric Perry, QB, DeSoto Central

J.J. Hill, RB, Tupelo

Cooper Crosby, RB, Gulfport

Jayden Cration, WR, Canton

Jadien Taylor, WR, Noxubee County

Tristen Keys, WR, Hattiesburg

Zayion Cotton, WR, Grenada

Zechariah Jenkins, WR, Laurel

Jase Mathews, WR, Greene County

Hayden Berglind, TE, Ocean Springs

Maurio Luvine, TE, Heidelberg

Gunnar Goodwin, OL, Kossuth

Demarious Pittman, ATH, Calhoun City

Emanuel Tucker, OL, New Albany

Bryson Cooley, OL, West Jones

Dalton Toothman, OL, Vancleave

Dalton Toothman, OL, Picayune

Trey Shaw, OL, Oak Grove

Donel Robinson, OL, Holmes County

Jayden Ross, OL, Ocean Springs

Defensive and Special Teams Players

Corey Wells, DL, Petal

Jazear Carter, DL, West Harrison

JaReylan McCoy, DL, Tupelo

Jayden Curtis, DL, St. Martin

Nolan Wilson, DL, Picayune

Davon Merchant, DL, Clinton

Jorden Rush, DL, West Point

B.J. Payton, DL, Noxubee County

Jarrad Loper, LB, Pascagoula

Tray Lewis, LB, Columbia

Andre Peters, LB, Gulfport

Ronderous King, LB, Madison Central

Tommaj Harris, LB, Laurel

Collin Flanigan, LB, Oxford

Iverson McCoy, DB, Tupelo

Terell Johnson, DB, Holmes County

Raderrion Daniels, DB, Lake Cormorant

Tylan Wilson, DB, Pascagoula

Tomareo Johnson, DB, Pascagoula

Preston Ashley, DB, Brandon

Coaching Staff

Head Coach

Ryan Earnest, Laurel

Assistant Coaches

Lance Pogue, Brandon

Blake Pennock, Gulfport

Darry Carter, Heidelberg

Clint Hoots, Itawamba Agricultural

John Feaster, Pearl River Central

Bernard Euell, Velma Jackson

Quincy Patrick, West Harrison

Cory Reynolds, West Jones

Patrick Schoolar, Pearl

