Nebraska High School Football Team Hires New Head Coach
For just the third time in 52 years, a Nebraska high school football team has a new head coach.
Kearney High School announced the hiring of Kyle Peters as the head football coach, replacing Brandon Cool.
Peters has been on the Kearney coaching staff for the past 10 years, including five as defensive coordinator for the Bearcats.
Kearney Coming Off Seven-Win Season, Playoff Run To Quarterfinals
“Kyle has been an integral part of our football program for more than a decade,” Kearney High School principal Mr. Jeff Ganz told Central Nebraska Today. “His commitment to our students, understanding of our culture and passion for Kearney High School make him a natural leader for this next chapter of Bearcat football.”
This past season, Kearney went 7-4 overall and 3-1 competing in Class A, District 3, to secure the district title. They lost to top-seed Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals, 35-7, after defeating Columbus, 24-7.
“Kearney has been home for me for the past 10 years,” Peters said. “I could not be more excited about this opportunity. I want to thank the athletes, past coaches, current coaches and my family for all of their support. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and build on the high standards that have already been established.
“We will continue a program that KPS and the Kearney community take pride in, both on and off the field.”
Several Key Players Set To Return For Kearney
Running backs Camden Miller and Adrick Techmeier will both return after rushing for over 100 yards each as juniors. Techmeier scored four touchdowns, as both averaged nearly six yards per carry.
Canon Cope caught 13 passes for 210 yards and a TD while Jayden Norman had eight receptions for 157 and two touchdowns.
On defense, Sam Lungrin recorded 63 tackles and Techmeier had 49.
“Coach Peters has earned the endorsement of our players, his coaching colleagues, and many observers around the state through his talent, commitment, work ethic and coaching acumen,” Kearney Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jason Mundorf said. “Replacing Coach Cool will be a tall task, but we are confident Coach Peters will meet that challenge.”