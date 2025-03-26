National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Kosciusko Whippets or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 2-seeded Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) or the No. 7-seeded Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina).
The Whippets beat the Bishop England Battling Bishops (South Carolina) in Round 1, while the Mawrtians toppled the Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
2. Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi)
Kosciusko isn't the only high school in the country called the Whippets, but it's the only one with a smiling physical whippet mascot named Whippy to whip the fans into a frenzy at sporting events.
7. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old school.
