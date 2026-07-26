Orioles' Top Pick Eric Booth Jr. Makes a Bold Prediction About Camden Yards Warehouse

Just several weeks after wrapping up his high school baseball career at Oak Grove High School in Mississippi, Eric Booth Jr. got his first taste of the ballpark he hopes to call home for years to come.

The Baltimore Orioles' first-round selection (No. 7 overall) in the 2026 MLB Draft put on an impressive power display during a batting practice session Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before Baltimore's game against the Atlanta Braves.

After launching several baseballs into the right-field seats and onto the stadium's famed Flag Court, Booth turned his attention to an even more ambitious target beyond the right-field fence.

"We're going to get it one day," Booth said when asked about the iconic B&O Warehouse that towers beyond Eutaw Street.

For a player who was starring on Mississippi high school diamonds only a few months ago, it was the kind of fearless response Orioles fans were hoping to hear.

Chasing One of Baseball's Greatest Power Feats

Booth's confidence is notable considering the challenge he's talking about.

The closest point of the warehouse sits 439 feet from home plate, but distance is only part of the equation. The building rises above the playing field along Eutaw Street, meaning any ball that reaches the brick facade on the fly must travel not only an extraordinary distance but also must have enough height to clear the right-field wall and continue climbing.

The angle makes the feat even more difficult. A drive hugging the right-field line risks hooking foul before it ever reaches the warehouse, while a ball hit toward right-center has to carry even farther to get there. In the 34-year history of Camden Yards, no player has ever hit the warehouse on the fly during a Major League game.

Only one player is known to have accomplished the feat at all. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. launched a legendary blast that struck the warehouse during the 1993 Home Run Derby, a shot estimated at 465 feet that remains one of the most memorable moments in ballpark history. A plaque on the warehouse marks the spot where Griffey's home run landed.

Booth, a powerfully built 18-year-old left-handed-hitting center fielder, estimated his longest home run to date at between 430 and 450 feet. As he continues to mature physically and develop in the Orioles' organization, his raw power should only continue to grow.

High School Rivals Reunited as Orioles Teammates

Booth wasn't the only recent high school standout taking batting practice at Camden Yards.

Joining him was another Mississippi product, Jackson Prep graduate Kevin Roberts Jr., the Orioles' fourth-round draft pick, along with second-round selection Ty Head out of North Carolina State.

For Booth and Roberts, the afternoon offered a chance to laugh about the times they competed against each other during their high school and travel ball careers.

Asked about the last meeting between Oak Grove and Jackson Prep, Booth couldn't resist delivering a playful jab at his new teammate.

"We run-ruled them," Booth joked.

Now, instead of competing against one another, the two former Mississippi high school stars are beginning their professional careers together in one of baseball's most talent-rich farm systems.

'The Workout Just Felt Like Home'

Later during the Orioles' broadcast of Saturday's game against the Braves, Booth joined television broadcasters Kevin Brown and Ben McDonald for an in-game interview that offered Orioles fans a glimpse of both his personality and excitement for the future.

When asked what it meant to be selected by Baltimore, Booth admitted the Orioles were exactly where he wanted to land.

"That's what I always hoped," Booth said. "I hoped I ended up coming here. I enjoyed it when I came for the workout and I hoped I'd come here, which I did. The workout just felt like home."

Booth also shared his first impressions of hitting inside Camden Yards.

"It's amazing," he said. "This is my first time getting out here and seeing how the ball flies. It's amazing."

Being selected seventh overall represented the realization of a dream that began during his high school years.

"I'm just blessed to be in that position," Booth said. "To hear my name called early was amazing. Going into high school, it became a real dream, knowing I wanted to play baseball for a long time. I had to continue to put in the hard work to be able to get to where I am today."

The former Oak Grove standout also described what Orioles fans can expect as he begins his professional career.

"I'm a hard worker and a competitive player that always wants to win," Booth said. "I'm going to do whatever I can do to help this team get better."

His prediction about one day reaching the B&O Warehouse may have generated the biggest smile on Saturday, but Booth's visit to Camden Yards served as a reminder of just how quickly a high school baseball career can become a professional one. Only weeks removed from his final season at Oak Grove, Booth is already dreaming big in Baltimore—and if his confidence is any indication, Orioles fans may someday witness history beyond the right-field wall.