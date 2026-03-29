Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Gunnar Henderson, Cal Raleigh, PCA)

An exciting weekend of Major League Baseball action wraps up with a 12-game slate on Sunday, March 29, and I’m eyeing a few home run bets for the day’s action.

Early in the season there isn’t much data to go off of for home run props, so I’m looking at the historical performances of hitters in certain pitching matchups. In addition to that, I’m fading some starters that struggled allowing the long ball in the 2025 campaign.

Cal Raleigh and Gunnar Henderson highlight two of my picks on Sunday, though neither player has hit a long ball yet this season.

Will that change on March 29?

Let’s take a look at the breakdown of each of these home run props with the MLB season in full swing.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, March 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+263)

Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong has not hit a home run in the 2026 season, but he’s off to a great start, hitting .444 with two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

PCA homered 31 times in the 2025 season, posting a .768 OPS while earning the first All-Star nod of his young career.

On Sunday, the Cubs star has a great matchup with Washington Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin, who gave up a ton of home runs in the 2025 campaign. Irvin posted a 5.70 ERA last season, giving up 38 home runs in 33 appearances.

He has struggled against Crow-Armstrong in his career, allowing the Cubs star to hit 3-for-7 with a double, homer and five runs batted in. Since PCA is off to such a fast start, I love him at this price to hit his first homer of the 2026 campaign.

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+299)

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson has yet to get a hit in 2026, but that could change on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober.

Henderson has a home run in 13 at bats against Ober in his career, and the Twins righty is coming off a brutal 2025 season. Ober had a 5.10 ERA in 27 appearances last season, allowing 30 home runs.

Ober allowed 20 home runs in 10 starts from June 1 to Aug. 31, and he’s a player I’m looking to fade early in the 2026 campaign. Henderson homered 17 times last season, with 14 of them coming against right-handed pitching.

Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+270)

After hitting 60 home runs in the 2025 season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has high expectations in 2026.

He’s off to a bit of a low start – 1-for-11 in his first three games – but Raleigh has a good matchup against Slade Cecconi and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night.

Cecconi appeared in 23 games in the 2025 season, posting a 4.30 ERA while allowing 24 home runs.

Raleigh had a .909 OPS and homered 38 times against right-handed pitching last season, so he’s more than capable of teeing off on Cecconi in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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