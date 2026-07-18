Iowa High School State Baseball Predictions: Which Four Teams Finish On Top?

The time has arrived for predictions for the upcoming Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament.

Half of the games will be played in Carroll, with the other half taking place in Cedar Rapids.

In the end, four teams will emerge as state champions over the rest, and High School On SI Iowa has decided to provide you with game-by-game predictions of all the madness.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament Sure To Bring Excitement, Heat To The Diamond

Is this the year Sioux City East gets it done in Class 4A? Or will the title go to one of the five Des Moines-area schools that advanced?

Many of the Class 3A qualifiers have deceiving records, playing several Class 4A teams throughout the season. But regardless of that, can anyone give Dubuque Wahlert Catholic - who took on many of those 4A powers - a run for its money?

Pleasantville returns looking to defending in Class 2A. The Trojans have been nearly unbeatable all season despite playing much of the year without star Braylon Bingham. And in Class 1A, can relative newcomer Coon Rapids-Bayard fight off traditional powers like North Linn and Mason City Newman Catholic?

All of these questions and more will be answered throughout state tournament week on the diamond in Carroll and Cedar Rapids.

We previously offered up one player from each team who could be the deciding factor in the outcome.

Iowa High School State Baseball Predictions

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Sioux City East over Iowa City Liberty

Johnston over Pleasant Valley

Indianola over Southeast Polk

West Des Moines Valley over Waukee

Semifinals

Sioux City East over Johnston

Indianola over West Des Moines Valley

Championship

Indianola over Sioux City East

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Knoxville

North Polk over Western Dubuque

Carlisle over Davenport Assumption

Cedar Rapids Xavier over MOC-Floyd Valley

Semifinals

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over North Polk

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Carlisle

Championship

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Pleasantville over Ridge View

Cascade over Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Roland-Story over Durant

West Lyon over Unity Christian

Semifinals

Pleasantville over Cascade

West Lyon over Roland-Story

Championship

Pleasantville over West Lyon

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Coon Rapids-Bayard over Moravia

North Linn over Remsen St. Mary’s

South Winneshiek over Burlington Notre Dame

Mason City Newman Catholic over Ankeny Christian

Semifinals

North Linn over Coon Rapids-Bayard

Mason City Newman Catholic over South Winneshiek

Championship

Mason City Newman Catholic over North Linn