Iowa High School State Baseball Predictions: Which Four Teams Finish On Top?
The time has arrived for predictions for the upcoming Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament.
Half of the games will be played in Carroll, with the other half taking place in Cedar Rapids.
In the end, four teams will emerge as state champions over the rest, and High School On SI Iowa has decided to provide you with game-by-game predictions of all the madness.
Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament Sure To Bring Excitement, Heat To The Diamond
Is this the year Sioux City East gets it done in Class 4A? Or will the title go to one of the five Des Moines-area schools that advanced?
Many of the Class 3A qualifiers have deceiving records, playing several Class 4A teams throughout the season. But regardless of that, can anyone give Dubuque Wahlert Catholic - who took on many of those 4A powers - a run for its money?
Pleasantville returns looking to defending in Class 2A. The Trojans have been nearly unbeatable all season despite playing much of the year without star Braylon Bingham. And in Class 1A, can relative newcomer Coon Rapids-Bayard fight off traditional powers like North Linn and Mason City Newman Catholic?
All of these questions and more will be answered throughout state tournament week on the diamond in Carroll and Cedar Rapids.
We previously offered up one player from each team who could be the deciding factor in the outcome.
Iowa High School State Baseball Predictions
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Sioux City East over Iowa City Liberty
- Johnston over Pleasant Valley
- Indianola over Southeast Polk
- West Des Moines Valley over Waukee
Semifinals
- Sioux City East over Johnston
- Indianola over West Des Moines Valley
Championship
- Indianola over Sioux City East
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Knoxville
- North Polk over Western Dubuque
- Carlisle over Davenport Assumption
- Cedar Rapids Xavier over MOC-Floyd Valley
Semifinals
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over North Polk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier over Carlisle
Championship
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Pleasantville over Ridge View
- Cascade over Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Roland-Story over Durant
- West Lyon over Unity Christian
Semifinals
- Pleasantville over Cascade
- West Lyon over Roland-Story
Championship
- Pleasantville over West Lyon
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- Coon Rapids-Bayard over Moravia
- North Linn over Remsen St. Mary’s
- South Winneshiek over Burlington Notre Dame
- Mason City Newman Catholic over Ankeny Christian
Semifinals
- North Linn over Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Mason City Newman Catholic over South Winneshiek
Championship
- Mason City Newman Catholic over North Linn
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker