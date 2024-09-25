Starkville will be without its head coach and several players for the Little Egg Bowl
Starkville High lost more than a game when it dropped a thrilling, yet tense, 42-41, decision to Louisville, last Friday, in one of the best games of the 2024 Mississippi high school football season.
The Starkville Daily News is reporting that as many as six players are facing disciplinary action and may be suspended for this week's Little Egg Bowl at Oxford, following an altercation following the Louisville game. Head coach Chris Jones, who was not involved in the post-game mayhem, has also been informed that he will be suspended for the game as an administrative punishment for the program.
The Daily News reported that an interim coach had not been named as of Tuesday afternoon.
Starkville and Oxford have met 49 times since 1940 in this rivalry game known as The Little Egg Bowl. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 36-12-1, which includes two wins in 2023 as the team's also met in the playoffs. Stakville, which won a state championship in 2022, swept both of those games, 33-13 and 20-0.