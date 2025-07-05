Mississippi High School Football: Starkville Announces 2025 Football Schedule
With just under two months away from the start of the high school football season in Mississippi, the Starkville Yellow Jackets announce their 2025 schedule. Starkville, who is one of the most storied programs in Mississippi, took a step back last season finishing with a 7-5 record. However, they squeaked in the playoffs defeating Horn Lake 44-14 in the first round. Their season came to an end when they lost to eventual state champions, Tupelo, 35-34.
Their 2025 schedule appears to be one of the most difficult in the state as they face seven teams who made the post season last year. They take on Oak Grove in week 1 before facing their arch-rival in West Point in week 2. The Yellow Jackets do not get any breaks as they take on powerhouse, Louisville, in week 4. Their final two games might be their two toughest tests as they host Madison Central before traveling to take on Oxford in the Little Egg Bowl.
One notable absence from their schedule is this season is Tupelo. The two schools played on a yearly basis from 1975-2012 before the change in districts disrupted this story matchup. They met once in the 2014 playoffs before resuming their series in 2021. The series will be put on hiatus in 2025 unless they meet in the playoffs as the two teams are in separate divisions once again.
2025 Starkville High Yellow Jackets Football Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Oak Grove
Sept. 5: at West Point
Sept. 12: at Meridian
Sept. 19: vs. Louisville
Sept. 26: at Brandon
Oct. 10: at Germantown
Oct. 17: vs. Clinton
Oct. 24: vs. Murrah
Oct. 31: vs. Madison Central
Nov. 6: at Oxford